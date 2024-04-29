How to get Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO follows in the footsteps of mainline Pokemon games, forcing players to use different Evolution Items to evolve specific Pokemon. However, among the plethora of Evolution Items in Pokemon GO, players tend to have a harder time hunting down the Metal Coat item.

How To Obtain Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

Most Evolution Items in Pokemon GO can be elusive, which makes them a pain to track down once you have the perfect Pokemon that requires a stone or a lure to evolve. And that’s because the method of obtaining most evolution items boils down to dumb luck.

The Metal Coat is no exception. To obtain a Metal Coat, players just have to spin Pokestops. There is a small chance every time you spin a Pokestop for a Metal Coat (or any other Evolution Item) to drop.

There is a much larger chance of finding a Metal Coat if you manage to keep up the 7-day Pokestop spin streak. On the seventh day, the first Pokestop you spin will drop a random Evolution Item, which means you’re more likely to receive a Metal Coat on day seven than you are spinning stops on days one through six.

Which Pokemon Evolve Using Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

There are currently only two Pokemon that evolve using Metal Coat. They also need a handful of candy, so it might take you longer to grind those than it does to acquire a Metal Coat. Below are both Pokemon that evolve using Metal Coat and the number of Candy they require.

Onix + Metal Coat + 50 Onix Candy → Steelix

Scyther + Metal Coat + 50 Scyther Candy → Scizzor

While Scizzor is the favored of the two Metal Coat evolutions, its Bug typing sets it back in terms of competitive edge. If you do find a Metal Coat, we recommend using it to evolve Steelix, as it has a higher potential for PvE viability. But the choice really boils down to how you like to play Pokemon GO.

