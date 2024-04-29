pokemon go scizzor metal coat
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to get Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 09:58 am

Pokemon GO follows in the footsteps of mainline Pokemon games, forcing players to use different Evolution Items to evolve specific Pokemon. However, among the plethora of Evolution Items in Pokemon GO, players tend to have a harder time hunting down the Metal Coat item.

Recommended Videos

How To Obtain Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

Most Evolution Items in Pokemon GO can be elusive, which makes them a pain to track down once you have the perfect Pokemon that requires a stone or a lure to evolve. And that’s because the method of obtaining most evolution items boils down to dumb luck.

The Metal Coat is no exception. To obtain a Metal Coat, players just have to spin Pokestops. There is a small chance every time you spin a Pokestop for a Metal Coat (or any other Evolution Item) to drop.

There is a much larger chance of finding a Metal Coat if you manage to keep up the 7-day Pokestop spin streak. On the seventh day, the first Pokestop you spin will drop a random Evolution Item, which means you’re more likely to receive a Metal Coat on day seven than you are spinning stops on days one through six.

Which Pokemon Evolve Using Metal Coat in Pokemon GO

There are currently only two Pokemon that evolve using Metal Coat. They also need a handful of candy, so it might take you longer to grind those than it does to acquire a Metal Coat. Below are both Pokemon that evolve using Metal Coat and the number of Candy they require.

  • Onix + Metal Coat + 50 Onix Candy → Steelix
  • Scyther + Metal Coat + 50 Scyther Candy → Scizzor

While Scizzor is the favored of the two Metal Coat evolutions, its Bug typing sets it back in terms of competitive edge. If you do find a Metal Coat, we recommend using it to evolve Steelix, as it has a higher potential for PvE viability. But the choice really boils down to how you like to play Pokemon GO.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Remove Roads in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Roads
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Remove Roads in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How to Enter Third-Person in Manor Lords: Using Visit Mode
Manor Lords Visit Mode
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Enter Third-Person in Manor Lords: Using Visit Mode
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Best Moveset for Dragonite Pokemon GO (PvP and Raids)
pokemon go dragonite
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Moveset for Dragonite Pokemon GO (PvP and Raids)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Remove Roads in Manor Lords
Manor Lords Roads
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Remove Roads in Manor Lords
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How to Enter Third-Person in Manor Lords: Using Visit Mode
Manor Lords Visit Mode
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Enter Third-Person in Manor Lords: Using Visit Mode
Joey Carr Joey Carr Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Best Moveset for Dragonite Pokemon GO (PvP and Raids)
pokemon go dragonite
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Moveset for Dragonite Pokemon GO (PvP and Raids)
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 29, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].