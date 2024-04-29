Zombie Hunters Codes (April 2024)

Updated April 29, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Your survival is at stake, so get out and hunt some zombies! If you want casual gameplay, you can try the easy mode, but if you want a true challenge, go for the hard mode. Redeem Zombie Hunters codes and get free Gems to exchange for skills.

All Zombie Hunters Codes List

Active Zombie Hunters Codes

OMGYT : Use for x100 Gems

: Use for x100 Gems Valentines : Use for x1k Gems

: Use for x1k Gems Z-CODE : Use for x500 Gems

: Use for x500 Gems Mechanic : Use for x100 Gems

: Use for x100 Gems Creepy : Use for x200 Gems

: Use for x200 Gems 16KLikesTY : Use for x100 Gems

: Use for x100 Gems ILoveGem : Use for x100 Gems

: Use for x100 Gems Welcome : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems OMG : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems ZombieSlayer : Use for a Boost

: Use for a Boost ZombieHunters : Use for x50 Gems

: Use for x50 Gems DiscordMembers: Use for x77 Gems

Expired Zombie Hunters Codes

SorryEveryone

ZWT

OMGCODE55

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Hunters

Check out the instructions below to learn how to redeem Zombie Hunters codes:

Launch Zombie Hunters in Roblox. Press the Code button on the left side of your screen. Type the code into the Empty text field. Click Redeem to obtain your rewards.

