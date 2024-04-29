Promo image for Zombie Hunters.
Zombie Hunters Codes (April 2024)

Your survival is at stake, so get out and hunt some zombies! If you want casual gameplay, you can try the easy mode, but if you want a true challenge, go for the hard mode. Redeem Zombie Hunters codes and get free Gems to exchange for skills. 

All Zombie Hunters Codes List

Active Zombie Hunters Codes

  • OMGYT: Use for x100 Gems
  • Valentines: Use for x1k Gems
  • Z-CODE: Use for x500 Gems
  • Mechanic: Use for x100 Gems
  • Creepy: Use for x200 Gems
  • 16KLikesTY: Use for x100 Gems
  • ILoveGem: Use for x100 Gems
  • Welcome: Use for x50 Gems
  • OMG: Use for x50 Gems
  • ZombieSlayer: Use for a Boost
  • ZombieHunters: Use for x50 Gems
  • DiscordMembers: Use for x77 Gems

Expired Zombie Hunters Codes

  • SorryEveryone
  • ZWT
  • OMGCODE55

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Hunters

Check out the instructions below to learn how to redeem Zombie Hunters codes:

  1. Launch Zombie Hunters in Roblox.
  2. Press the Code button on the left side of your screen.
  3. Type the code into the Empty text field.
  4. Click Redeem to obtain your rewards.

Discover countless other freebies by checking out our Death Ball Codes and Rampant Codes articles here on The Escapist.

