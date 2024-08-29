How To Get All Ultimate Weapons in Visions of Mana

While not named as such, Visions of Mana does have its own Ultimate Weapons, which all share a name and provide the highest stats increase of all equipment available. Here’s how you can get them all.

Where To Find All Ultimate Weapons in Visions of Mana

The Ultimate Weapons in Visions of Mana are obtained by completing certain side quests or by obtaining them as rewards inside Ancient Ruins. All of these objectives are late-game activities, so you won’t be able to get them until you reach Chapter 6 or so. Some side quests are also hidden behind a lengthy quest chain, so it may take a while to complete them all.

Each character in Visions of Mana has three Ultimate Weapons, reflecting the three equippable weapons they can use in their nine different Classes. They all share the same naming conventions and can be obtained at later stages of the game. There’s also a powerful armor piece with the same name, which can be considered their Ultimate Armor.

Spoilers ahead for story events and side quests!

All Ultimate Weapons For Val in Visions of Mana

1 – Mortal Twiliance

Obtained by defeating the Nemeses guardian in the Ancient Ruins of Charred Passage.

2 – Mortal Broadlight

Obtained by completing the side quest Remembering Hinna, available after beating the game and loading the save for Chapter 10.

3 – Mortal Greatsword

We haven’t located this weapon yet, but it’s probably a reward from a post-game side quest. More info will be available once we progress through it.

4 – Mortal Plate

The Mortal Plate can be obtained in the fourth Distorted Sanctuary zone (Deade Cliffs), in one of the first chests.

All Ultimate Weapons For Careena in Visions of Mana

1 – Mystic Revelunge

Obtained by defeating the Nemeses guardian in the Ancient Ruins of Aery Passage.

2 – Mystic Vanebrace

Obtained as a reward from the Draconic Dealings side quest in Radiant Playhouse Terratio during Chapter 7. Available after defeating the Benevodon of Wind.

3 – Mystic Ragevise

Obtained by defeating the Nemeses guardian in the Ancient Ruins of Lefeya Drifts.

4 – Mystic Garment

Once you enter the third Distorted Sanctuary zone (Mt. Gala), open the chest next to the windmill to find it.

All Ultimate Weapons For Morley in Visions of Mana

1 – Ethereal Katarance

Complete the Nicollo’s Last Request side quest, available during Chapter 7 after completing all of the previous Nicollo side quests and defeating the Benevodon of Water. You need to enter his shop to see if a new quest is available, as they appear periodically starting from Chapter 4. Alternatively, you can do all of them at once during Chapter 7.

2 – Ethereal Glimmeredge

Complete the sidequest Meelpa’s Methodology in Fallow Steppe during Chapter 7. Available after defeating the Benevodon of Moon.

3 – Ethereal Shiftcane

Obtained by defeating the Nemeses guardian in the Ancient Ruins of Fallow Steppe.

4 – Ethereal Pelisse

Found in the last treasure chest in the second Distorted Sanctuary zone (Rime Falls), close to the exiting portal.

All Ultimate Weapons For Palamena in Visions of Mana

1 – Spirit Fetterwine

Obtained by completing the side quest Paem, the Chivalrous Thief in Illystana. Available during Chapter 7 after defeating the Benevodon of Water.

2 – Spirit Treadstep

Obtained by defeating the Nemeses guardian in the Ancient Ruins of Ahrvet’s Pasture.

3 – Spirit Acriscythe

Obtained by defeating the Nemeses guardian in the Ancient Ruins of Pritta Ridge.

4 – Spirit Coat

Found in the sixth Distorted Sanctuary room (Luka Temple Underuins), in the last chest in this zone.

All Ultimate Weapons For Julei in Visions of Mana

1 – Arboreal Cadusprout

Obtained as a reward from the Object of the Herb side quest in Deade Cliffs, available after progressing through the Feelings Bottled Up questline up until the fifth quest and reaching Chapter 7.

2 – Arboreal Paraquell

Obtained by defeating the Nemeses guardian in the Ancient Ruins of Khawsia Moors.

3 – Arboreal Blossomer

Obtained by defeating the Nemeses guardian in the Ancient Ruins of Zawhak Desert.

4 – Arboreal Robe

Found in the first Distorted Sanctuary room (Sanctuary Entrance), close to the exit.

Finding all of the weapons takes some time, especially considering how many side quests you’ll need to do for them. Fortunately, leveling up for tackling the Ancient Ruins isn’t as difficult as it seems, especially if you’ve been keeping up with Lil’ Cactus across the various maps.

Visions of Mana is available on PC, Xbox and Playstation.

