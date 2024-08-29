How to Beat the Kraken in Visions of Mana

After a huge misunderstanding in the Rhata Harbor of Visions of Mana, you finally get to ride the ship to the next location, only for it to be targeted by a Kraken. To continue your journey, you’ll need to overcome this fearsome beast.

How to Prepare for the Kraken Battle

The Kraken is weak to Fire and resistant to Water. In order to bring it down, I recommend grabbing the Flame Saber ability skill from the treasure in Lefeya Drifts to use on Morley or teaching Val the same ability from his Rune Knight Elemental Plot. This will allow both characters to imbue their weapons with flames, dealing extra damage to the Kraken throughout the fight. They can also apply it on Careena and renew it whenever it expires.

As long as you’ve learned the Flame Saber skill, Val can use the Aegis Class instead of Rune Knight. I also gave Morley the Nomad Class to unleash quick, fire-aspected attacks. Careena can use some of the support skills from the Dancer class (such as Defenseless) to support the team. Avoid using magical skills such as Fireball as all of the members currently have a low magical stat.

How to Defeat the Kraken

The Kraken attacks mostly with its tentacles but won’t shy away from throwing water bubbles and spitting ink at you with its head. If you try to focus down its head, the tentacles will try to swipe you away. Dodge to the opposite side and jump to avoid them, though some attacks can only be avoided if you run away as far as you can.

If the Kraken starts spitting ink, run back and focus the tentacles first. Do the same if it’s using the bubbles attack, but you might need to run for longer. Use the Moon Sphere whenever it slams on the tentacles to keep it exposed for longer, then unleash all of your fire-imbued combos on it. If you have a Class Strike ready, use it immediately. Additional monsters will be summoned halfway through the battle, but they can also be dealt with using fire.

The fight is all about knowing when you can hit the Kraken’s head and when you should go for the tentacles. Thanks to your fire hits, the Kraken won’t be able to stand for very long, and victory will be yours in no time.

Best Tips to Beat the Kraken in Visions of Mana

While the Kraken fight in Visions of Mana is all about knowing where to position yourself, this is what you must keep in mind at all times:

Equip Flame Saber skills to attack its weakness and keep it up at all times

Respect its tentacle slams and run away if you see one

Use the Moon Sphere when it slams one of the tentacles into the ground to deal more damage

Dodge the projectile attacks and focus down the tentacles while the Kraken completes them.

Once you beat the Kraken, you’re officially into Chapter 2. You’ll also get the Soul Guard Tonic, which allows you to further expand Val’s Elemental Plot and let him learn new skills with their chosen class. Use it immediately, as there’s no reason to hold his growth for now.

Visions of Mana is available for Xbox, Playstation and PC.

