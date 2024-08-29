With the college football season right around the corner, players are diving deeper into Dynasty Mode. However, there’s a little bit of confusion around whether you can change things about players in the game. So, can you edit players in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode?

Gamers who have been playing Dynasty since its release will know that there hasn’t been a way to edit players in the mode. That’s because, with the introduction of NIL, college players are lending their likeness to the game, so EA doesn’t want to provide a way for people to change that. Sure, gear can change, but things like height and speed can’t. However, a recent update to the game is changing things.

As of August 29th, 2024, gamers will be able to change ratings and other characteristics for AI-generated recruits and non-NIL players. So, if someone works hard to land a 5-star recruit, they’ll be able to alter things about them by heading to the “Edit Player” option in the player card. There’s still no way to edit NIL players, but once a Dynasty gets a few seasons in, there won’t be any left, meaning all of the players will be editable.

This is a huge change and will open the door for a lot of flexibility in Dynasty mode. And to ensure that the feature is available, gamers should make sure that College Football 25 is updated to its latest version.

And that’s whether you can edit players in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode. If you’re looking for more, here’s how to get more recruiting hours in the game.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

