There are so many different aspects of Dynasty Mode in College Football 25 to become familiar with, but the most important is recruiting. If you need more time to convince players to come to your school, here’s how to get more recruiting hours in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

When choosing a school in Dynasty Mode, it’s important to know that most larger programs have more recruiting hours than smaller ones. That’s a reflection of real life, where bigger schools have more money to spend on recruiting. So, if you want to bring a lesser-known school to the promised land, having more time to spend getting players is crucial. Unfortunately, there’s no challenge to complete to get more hours, but there is a way to have more freedom with the ones you have.

Unlocking the “Always be Crootin” ability by reaching Tier 3 of the Recruiter archetype will allow you to spend more than 50 recruiting hours on a player. You have to reach Tier 3 for a position group to utilize this feature, though. Once you’re ready to spend extra hours, you can target players who you think will be the best fit for your program and make a harder sales pitch. It won’t always lead to them picking your school, but it’s better than not trying at all.

Another way to find yourself with more recruiting hours is to remove the ones you’ve used on players who you no longer think will fit your program. There’s no shame in missing on a guy, so get those hours back and get working on someone else.

And that’s how to get more recruiting hours in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

