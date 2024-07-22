There are certain times in EA Sports College Football 25 when you need to cut your losses and move on to the next down. While taking a sack or trying to scramble is an option, here’s how to throw the ball away in College Football 25.

Sometimes receivers aren’t open to catch the ball. Image via EA

Fortunately, the process of throwing the ball away couldn’t be simpler. All it requires is a simple button press, and your quarterback will then launch the ball onto one of the sidelines where no defender can get to it. To get rid of the ball, tap R3 on PlayStation/RS on Xbox.

As soon as you tap that button, your quarterback won’t be able to do any other action, so be careful when you press it. You also need to watch out for any nearby defenders when attempting to throw the ball away. If a defender gets too close before you can press the button, you’ll be sacked before you can get the throw off.

The best time to throw away the ball in College Football 25 is when you don’t see any receiver open and a defender closing in on your quarterback. While you might be able to absorb the hit from the defender, depending on your QB’s elusiveness rating, it’s usually better not to take the risk and move on to the next down. You could try to scramble with your QB before throwing the ball away, as you’re still able to press the throw away button while scrambling. However, throwing while running takes longer, allowing a defender to close the gap if you take too long.

You’ll start to learn the overall timing of throwing the ball the more you do it. Of course, the hope is you never have to throw the ball away, but receivers in College Football 25 can be unreliable at times, especially when the opposing defense is on a higher difficulty level.

EA Sports College Football 25 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

