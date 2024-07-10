Top Rated Wide Receivers (WRs) in EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25 is almost here, and fans are already looking to plan their roster. Wide receivers are arguably the most important position in football. To help compliment quarterbacks, here are the top rated wide receivers in College Football 25.

Recommended Videos

EA Sports released a list of the Top 100 Players that College Football fans can use. Nine of these players are wide receivers, with several having overall scores into the mid 90s. Here are the best wide receivers in College Football 25:

Xavier Restrepo (90 OVR)

This Miami Hurricanes players is rated 93 out of the 100 best players in Ultimate Team. He has a speed of 89, 93 acceleration, 66 strength, 95 awareness, and 87 jump.

Evan Stewart (90 OVR)

Evan Stewart is the first of two wide receivers from Oregon to place on the list of top rated players in College Football 25, being ranked 85 out of 100. He boasts 95 speed, 98 acceleration, 53 strength, 87 awareness, and 96 jump. With impressive maneuverability, Stewart is likely to get some impressive yardage after catches.

Tre Harris (90 OVR)

This wide receiver for the Ole Miss Rebels (University of Mississippi) placed 81st out of 100 top rated players. This player has a speed of 92, 93 acceleration, 77 strength, 92 awareness, and 92 jump.

Tez Johnson (91 OVR)

Tez Johnson joins his teammate as another wide receiver from Oregon. He placed 59th out of 100. This WR has a speed of 96, 97 acceleration, 43 strength, 93 awareness, and 93 jump.

Related: All Legends & Alumni in College Football 25 Ultimate Team (CUT)

Tory Horton (91 OVR)

This Wide Receiver has played for the Colorado State Rams since 2022. He placed 45th out of 100 in the top rated players for College Football 25. His stats include 91 speed, 93 acceleration, 68 strength, 94 awareness, and 90 jump.

Emeka Egbuka (93 OVR)

This wide receiver for Ohio State has a massive gap between him and the last WR, signaling the start of College Football 25‘s upper echelon. He has 92 speed, 93 acceleration, 73 strength, 98 awareness, and 96 jump.

Tetairoa McMillan (94 OVR)

This Arizona Wildcat placed at 14 out of 100 among the top rated players in College Football 25. He has a speed of 91, 89 acceleration, 83 strength, 90 awareness, and 96 jump.

Lurther Burden III (94 OVR)

This Tiger plays as a Wide Receiver for the University of Missouri. He placed at 11 out of the Top 100. He boasts an impressive 94 speed, 95 acceleration, 77 strength, 95 awareness, and 92 jump.

Travis Hunter (96 OVR)

Last but certainly not least is Travis Hunter. Not only is this Buffalo doing the University of Colorado proud by being the highest-rated wide receiver in College Football 25, but he’s also one of the best players in the game, period. Hunter placed 6th out of the Top 100. His stats include 95 speed, 96 acceleration, 64 strength, 97 awareness, and 97 jump.

And those are the top rated wide receivers in EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy