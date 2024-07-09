All Legends & Alumni in College Football 25 Ultimate Team (CUT)

Dynasty is the most anticipated mode in EA Sports College Football 25, but Ultimate Team may be just as big. In fact, EA Sports is going all out by including college football icons. Here are all of the Legends and Alumni in College Football 25 Ultimate Team.

While College Football 25 is still a few days away, the official Ultimate Team reveal provided a decent amount of information, including a couple of the Legends that will appear in the game. Heisman winners like Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush have not been confirmed yet, but there are still some exciting players coming to the game. Here’s the list of Legends so far:

Joey Bosa (Ohio State)

Ray Lewis (Miami)

That list leaves a bit to be desired. Fortunately, EA Sports has revealed plenty of Alumni that only recently left college football and are preparing to become stars in the NFL. The following cards will be available to players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition of College Football 25 or the MVP Bundle:

Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

Michael Penix Jr. (Washington)

Payton Wilson (NC State)

Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo)

Blake Corum (Michigan)

Brock Bowers (Georgia)

Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

Jared Verse (Florida State)

JC Latham (Alabama)

Jordan Morgan (Arizona)

All these cards will be 82-overall, which is solid for the start of the game. However, it’s possible that the Alumni progam will produce even higher overalls and include more players who are preparing to start their NFL careers. With all of college football at its fingertips, the sky is really the limit for College Football 25 Ultimate Team.

And those are all the Legends and Alumni in EA Sports College Football 25 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

