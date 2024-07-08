All Celebrations in EA Sports College Football 25 & How to Do Them

EA Sports College Football 25 is right around the corner, and gamers can’t wait to score a touchdown with their favorite player. However, it’s important to know what kind of moves players can pull off. Here are all the celebrations in College Football 25 and how to do them.

EA showed off some of the celebrations that will appear in College Football 25 in the full gameplay reveal for its upcoming title. More may be added after the game launches, but for now, here are all of the confirmed celebrations in the game and how to do them:

TD: Vibes (Up on Right Stick)

TD: Shoot the arrow (Right on Right Stick)

TD: Jacked (Down on Right Stick)

TD: Ice in my veins (Left on Right Stick)

TD: Tiger Swag (Up on Right Stick and Left Trigger)

TD: I Can’t Hear You (Right on Right Stick and Left Trigger)

TD: The King (Down on Right Stick and Left Trigger)

TD: Strike a Post (Left on Right Stick and Left Trigger)

TD: Who Cares (Up on Right Stick and L1)

TD: Cross Up (Right on Rick Stick and L1)

TD: It’s Time (Down on Right Stick and L1)

TD: Head Swag (Left on Right Stick and L1)

TD: Wave Goodbye (Up on Right Stick and Right Trigger)

TD: Little Baby (Right on Right Stick and Right Trigger)

TD: On his head (Down on Right Stick and Right Trigger)

TD: Put em to sleep (Left on Right Stick and Right Trigger)

TD: Point to fans (Up on Right Stick and R1)

TD: Come at me bro (Right on Right Stick and R1)

TD: Mic Drop (Down on Right Stick and R1)

TD: Salute or Show The Ice (Colorado Only) (Left on Right Stick and R1)

FIRST DOWN: Signal It (Up on Right Stick)

FIRST DOWN: Touch em up (Right on Right Stick)

FIRST DOWN: Jacked (Down on Right Stick)

FIRST DOWN: Shake It Off (Left on Right Stick)

INT: Wave Goodbye (Up on Right Stick)

INT: Why you throwin my way (Right on Right Stick)

INT: Strapped (Down on Right Stick)

INT: Head Swag (Left on Right Stick)

It’s going to take quite a few touchdowns to figure out which of the celebrations is the best, but with as much content as there is in College Football 25, spending countless hours trying them out won’t be much of an issue.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

