Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Hitbox Rivals promo image
Image via @NotZeroplix
Category:
Video Games
Codes

hitbox rivals Codes (March 2025) {UPD!}

Image of Uroš Ignjatović
Uroš Ignjatović
|

Published: Mar 24, 2025 07:32 am

Updated: March 24, 2025

Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Teamwork is at the very core of Blue Lock, so you’d think a Roblox experience based on it would reflect that. Well, think again! Here, you won’t get much assistance from your fellow players—it’s all up to you. That’s where Hitbox Rivals codes come in to make it easier!

Teamwork or not, there’s no denying that the experience is fast-paced and exciting. That’s why you should use the codes to obtain Spins, which will make the game slightly easier. If you want to try out a different kind of soccer game, we’ve got that covered, too—check out our Ultimate Soccer codes!

Follow this article to get updates

All Hitbox Rivals Codes List

Active Hitbox Rivals Codes

  • 1MILVISITS: Use for x5 Lucky Spins and x4 Lucky Flow Spins
  • RINISBUNS: Use for x10 Flow Spins
  • SORRY4DELAY: Use for x4 Normal Spins

Expired Hitbox Rivals Codes

  • 1KVISITS
  • ZEROPLIX
  • IMPACTFUL

Related: Flex UGC Codes

How to Redeem Hitbox Rivals Codes

Redeeming codes in Hitbox Rivals is really easy and can be done in a few simple steps:

How to redeem Hitbox Rivals codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Hitbox Rivals on Roblox.
  2. Click the gift icon (the last one on the bottom).
  3. Type in your code in the Enter code text box.
  4. Click Redeem to receive the reward.

Game mechanics aside, Hitbox Rivals is still a complex game. The Spins you win via codes will give you different styles, anywhere from Rare to Mythic, and there are a lot of them. Luckily, you can check out our Hitbox Rivals Trello and Discord article to find out where you can get an overview of every style in the game, as well as other useful info. So don’t miss the opportunity to get into this experience well-informed!

Why Are My Hitbox Rivals Codes Not Working?

If your Hitbox Rivals codes aren’t giving you rewards, the most likely explanation is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired in the meantime. However, it’s also possible that you’ve made a typo when entering the code. Make sure that you’ve capitalized the code properly and got each character right. If you did and you’re positive that the code doesn’t work, let us know, and we’ll test it and make the necessary changes!

What Is Hitbox Rivals?

Hitbox Rivals is a Blue-Lock-inspired experience, i.e., a soccer game based on the famed anime. It’s also a dog-eat-dog environment where you’ll have to rely on yourself much more than on other players, so use the codes listed above to make your life easier!

If you like ruthless, self-sufficient gameplay but you also want something scary, try Demonfall codes! Or, if you’re more interested in anime than soccer, check out our Anime Geek codes article for a change of pace.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content
related content