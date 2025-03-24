hitbox rivals Codes (March 2025) {UPD!}

Updated: March 24, 2025 Added new codes!

Teamwork is at the very core of Blue Lock, so you’d think a Roblox experience based on it would reflect that. Well, think again! Here, you won’t get much assistance from your fellow players—it’s all up to you. That’s where Hitbox Rivals codes come in to make it easier!

Teamwork or not, there’s no denying that the experience is fast-paced and exciting. That’s why you should use the codes to obtain Spins, which will make the game slightly easier. If you want to try out a different kind of soccer game, we’ve got that covered, too—check out our Ultimate Soccer codes!

All Hitbox Rivals Codes List

Active Hitbox Rivals Codes

1MILVISITS : Use for x5 Lucky Spins and x4 Lucky Flow Spins

: Use for x5 Lucky Spins and x4 Lucky Flow Spins RINISBUNS : Use for x10 Flow Spins

: Use for x10 Flow Spins SORRY4DELAY: Use for x4 Normal Spins

Expired Hitbox Rivals Codes

1KVISITS

ZEROPLIX

IMPACTFUL

How to Redeem Hitbox Rivals Codes

Redeeming codes in Hitbox Rivals is really easy and can be done in a few simple steps:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Hitbox Rivals on Roblox. Click the gift icon (the last one on the bottom). Type in your code in the Enter code text box. Click Redeem to receive the reward.

Hitbox Rivals Trello and Discord Link

Game mechanics aside, Hitbox Rivals is still a complex game. The Spins you win via codes will give you different styles, anywhere from Rare to Mythic, and there are a lot of them. Luckily, you can check out our Hitbox Rivals Trello and Discord article to find out where you can get an overview of every style in the game, as well as other useful info. So don’t miss the opportunity to get into this experience well-informed!

Why Are My Hitbox Rivals Codes Not Working?

If your Hitbox Rivals codes aren’t giving you rewards, the most likely explanation is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired in the meantime. However, it’s also possible that you’ve made a typo when entering the code. Make sure that you’ve capitalized the code properly and got each character right. If you did and you’re positive that the code doesn’t work, let us know, and we’ll test it and make the necessary changes!

What Is Hitbox Rivals?

Hitbox Rivals is a Blue-Lock-inspired experience, i.e., a soccer game based on the famed anime. It’s also a dog-eat-dog environment where you’ll have to rely on yourself much more than on other players, so use the codes listed above to make your life easier!

