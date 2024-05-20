Promo image for Ultimate Soccer.
Image via Untitled Soccer Thing
Ultimate Soccer Codes (May 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: May 20, 2024 07:55 am

Updated May 20, 2024

We added the latest codes!

Join a match and step on the soccer field in Ultimate Soccer. Take the ball and kick it the best that you can to score points for your team—then do a cute victory dance. With Ultimate Soccer codes, you can unlock free Boosts, Resets, and other valuable items. 

All Ultimate Soccer Codes List

Active Ultimate Soccer Codes

  • BOOST: Use for 15 minutes of 2x EXP Boost (New)
  • FOLLOWERS: Use for x20k Money and 15 minutes of 2x Cash Boost
  • NEWUPDATE: Use for x2.5k Money and x2 Resets

Expired Ultimate Soccer Codes

  • RELEASED

Related: Super League Soccer Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Ultimate Soccer

Redeeming Ultimate Soccer codes takes just a moment, and our simple step-by-step tutorial will show you how to do it: 

How to redeem codes in Ultimate Soccer.
Screenshot by Destructoid
  1. Open Ultimate Soccer in Roblox.
  2. Press the CODES icon at the bottom to open the code redemption box.
  3. Enter a code into the text area.
  4. Hit Redeem and claim your rewards.

If you’re seeking more codes for other Roblox sports games, you can take a look at our Head Soccer Simulator Codes and Real Futbol 24 Codes articles, too.

Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.