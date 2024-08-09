Flex UGC Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 9, 2024 We looked for new codes.

If you want to get UGCs and flex in front of other Robloxians about how cool and stylish you are, you’ve come to the right place. With Flex UGC Codes, find items from all your favorite content creators and finally shed those poor default skins.

Active Flex UGC Codes

NOIR2: Use for Immortal Sword: Noir Crescendo t-shirt

Use for Immortal Sword: Noir Crescendo t-shirt Sad dude : Use for Sad Dude t-shirt

: Use for Sad Dude t-shirt GoldenEye : Use for Golden Eye of the Cursed Lord

: Use for Golden Eye of the Cursed Lord BlackMarbleSword : Use for Sigma Sword

: Use for Sigma Sword cheap! : Use for Bloodmoon Sword of the Eternal Abyss

: Use for Bloodmoon Sword of the Eternal Abyss cheaperyey : Use for Toxic Sword

: Use for Toxic Sword brainrotting : Use for Chicken Nugget

: Use for Chicken Nugget Nightfall : Use for Nightfall Blade

: Use for Nightfall Blade ValentinesSword: Use for Valentines Blade

Expired Flex UGC Codes

FRIGID

How to Redeem Codes in Flex UGC Codes

There is a catch when redeeming codes in Flex UGC Codes. To obtain certain freebies, you will already need to have specific content creator’s UGCs. Besides that, follow our guide below to see how to redeem codes:

Open Flex UGC Codes on Roblox. Hit the green Redeem a Code button. Enter a code in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Confirm and receive your goodies.

