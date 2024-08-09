Flex UGC Codes (August 2024)

Updated: August 9, 2024
We looked for new codes.
Recommended Videos
If you want to get UGCs and flex in front of other Robloxians about how cool and stylish you are, you’ve come to the right place. With Flex UGC Codes, find items from all your favorite content creators and finally shed those poor default skins.
Flex UGC Codes List
Active Flex UGC Codes
- NOIR2: Use for Immortal Sword: Noir Crescendo t-shirt
- Sad dude: Use for Sad Dude t-shirt
- GoldenEye: Use for Golden Eye of the Cursed Lord
- BlackMarbleSword: Use for Sigma Sword
- cheap!: Use for Bloodmoon Sword of the Eternal Abyss
- cheaperyey: Use for Toxic Sword
- brainrotting: Use for Chicken Nugget
- Nightfall: Use for Nightfall Blade
- ValentinesSword: Use for Valentines Blade
Expired Flex UGC Codes
- FRIGID
Related: Dance for UGC Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Flex UGC Codes
There is a catch when redeeming codes in Flex UGC Codes. To obtain certain freebies, you will already need to have specific content creator’s UGCs. Besides that, follow our guide below to see how to redeem codes:
- Open Flex UGC Codes on Roblox.
- Hit the green Redeem a Code button.
- Enter a code in the Enter Code Here text box.
- Hit Confirm and receive your goodies.
If you’re interested in more fun UGCs, check out our Play For UGC Codes and Click For UGC Codes articles as well.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Published: Aug 9, 2024 09:53 am