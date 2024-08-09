Flex UGC Codes Screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Flex UGC Codes (August 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Aug 9, 2024 09:53 am

Updated: August 9, 2024

We looked for new codes.

Recommended Videos

If you want to get UGCs and flex in front of other Robloxians about how cool and stylish you are, you’ve come to the right place. With Flex UGC Codes, find items from all your favorite content creators and finally shed those poor default skins.

Flex UGC Codes List

Active Flex UGC Codes

  • NOIR2: Use for Immortal Sword: Noir Crescendo t-shirt
  • Sad dude: Use for Sad Dude t-shirt
  • GoldenEye: Use for Golden Eye of the Cursed Lord
  • BlackMarbleSword: Use for Sigma Sword
  • cheap!: Use for Bloodmoon Sword of the Eternal Abyss
  • cheaperyey: Use for Toxic Sword
  • brainrotting: Use for Chicken Nugget
  • Nightfall: Use for Nightfall Blade
  • ValentinesSword: Use for Valentines Blade

Expired Flex UGC Codes

  • FRIGID

Related: Dance for UGC Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Flex UGC Codes 

There is a catch when redeeming codes in Flex UGC Codes. To obtain certain freebies, you will already need to have specific content creator’s UGCs. Besides that, follow our guide below to see how to redeem codes:

Flex UGC Codes How to redeem codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Open Flex UGC Codes on Roblox.
  2. Hit the green Redeem a Code button.
  3. Enter a code in the Enter Code Here text box.
  4. Hit Confirm and receive your goodies.

If you’re interested in more fun UGCs, check out our Play For UGC Codes and Click For UGC Codes articles as well.

Post Tag:
codes
Flex UGC Codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.