King God Castle Codes (April 2025) Grab Free Scrolls

King God Castle codes are coming to your rescue, helping you experience this moreish anime pixel RPG in its full glory! As the leader of a ragtag team of adventurers, they trust you to guide them through each battle using your strategic wit and take them to treasures long forgotten.
The early stages are so easy that even a complete rookie can clear them in under a few minutes. Once you reach the later levels, you’ll experience the true meaning of slaughter as your heroes succumb to tougher enemies one by one. Don’t hesitate to use King God Castle codes to give your warriors the strength they need to bring down any army unscathed! While you’re at it, visit our Ragnarok Idle Adventure Plus Codes article and set off on a similar idle RPG escapade with the aid of additional rewards.
All King God Castle Codes List
Active King God Castle Codes
- 2025HalfYearAnniversary: Use for 4 God’s Scrolls (New)
- ForumVisitorTYSO: Use for a King’s Scroll
Expired King God Castle Codes
- WELCOMESPRINGKGC
- FabulousFebruary
- KingGodCartoon22
- KGCNewYear2025
- KGCWinterFestival2024
- KGCPlayLive4
- KingGodGift23
- KGCNovemberCoupon
- EnjoyKingGodCollab
- JoinNowKGCGlobal
- KGC4thAnnivTY
- HappyChuseokKGC
- BlazingAugustKGC
- KGCLiveCollab2023
- KingGodJuly2024
- KingGodSummer
- WelcomeToKGC2023
- KingGodxPOTG
- Goodbyespring05
- HalfYearAnnivApril
- KingGodShortsYT1
- Kgcblooming3
- LunarNewYear2024
- HNY2024KGC
- GoodBye2023KGC
- KingGodNovember2023
- Happy3rdAnnivKGC
- Autumnbreezekgc
- GameoftheMonth2023
- GameoftheMonthKGC
- HappyAugust2023
- HotSummerKGC2023
- KingGodCastle1000th
- KGCHalfYear2023
- wes2kinggodcastle
- Familymonth2
- TheMonthofRebirth
- FlowerBloominGKGC
- PlayKingGod2023
- WhosMostLikely2023
- 1000LikesReward
- BlackRabbit2023
- EnjoyGreatRift
How to Redeem King God Castle Codes
King God Castle: Pixel TD RPG (Available on Google Play and the App Store)
- Launch King God Castle on your device.
- Tap the Setting button (1) in the top-right corner.
- Tap the Enter Coupon button (2) at the bottom of the menu.
- Type in your code into the code text box (3).
- Tap Confirm (4) to redeem the code.
How to Get More King God Castle Codes
There are a lot of socials you can keep an eye on to find new King God Castle codes. Here’s how to join all of them:
- Like the official AWESOMEPIECE Facebook page.
- Like the official King God Castle Facebook page.
- Follow the developer’s official X account (@AWESOMEPIECE).
- Subscribe to the official AWESOMEPIECE YouTube channel.
- Join the official King God Castle community website.
- Join the King God Castle Discord server.
Quite a long list, isn’t it? With so many socials to follow, I’m not sure you have enough time in your day to cover them all. Lucky for you, we’re dedicated to exploring every nook and cranny of the internet to find new codes. Whenever you visit this article, you’ll find all the latest codes sorted and added to our list! Make sure to bookmark this guide and we hope we’ll see you back here soon!
Why Are My King God Castle Codes Not Working?
If any of the King God Castle codes are giving you a hard time, you can try out a few possible solutions. Firstly, take another look at your codes before redeeming them to make sure no typos are present. Second, refer to our code lists to check whether your code is still active, or else you won’t be able to redeem it.
Finally, you can copy an active code from our list and paste it directly into the game, thereby avoiding any issues whatsoever. That is, unless you’ve already redeemed them all, in which case you can’t redeem them again.
What Is King God Castle?
King God Castle is a mobile idle RPG game featuring a blend of pixel graphics and anime aesthetics, where you lead a team of heroes into battle and win loot after each fight. In-between stages you can summon additional warriors, merge two of the same kind and rank to form a more powerful hero, and buy equipment to boost their stats. You can also a
