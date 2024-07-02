If you want your franchise to succeed in EA Sports College Football 25 Dynasty Mode, you must know the best recruiting methods to get prospects to your school. Here are the best ways to recruit in the updated game mode.

The long-awaited modernization of the NCAA video game franchise includes a new and improved Dynasty Mode. This is where players can choose from over 130 teams to manage and take to a National Championship. If they know how to put a good squad together, that is. Creating a team from top to bottom has always been the exciting aspect of controlling a franchise, but players now have even more opportunity and freedom to do so in College Football 25.

During their Dynasty Deep Dive video breakdown, EA unveiled the new recruiting tools available to franchise managers. Of course, as the overseer of a college team, you’ll be looking for high school recruits to join your team. To do so, College Football 25 introduces several important game mechanics, including pitch grades, school visits, personal brand, and more.

The best recruiting methods in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode start with your recruiting board, which will be made up of players from 3,500 prospects from all over the country that are generated by the game every year. 14 different pitch grades help define every prospect’s interest in joining your program, with certain graded categories (“Brand Exposure” or “Playing Time,” for example) aligning more with a specific school than others. During this scouting phase, you’ll weed out the ones who will most likely not join, even if they are heavily swayed. As the season comes along, you’ll be able to monitor a prospect’s interest over time, potentially being able to grab them at the transfer portal deadline at the last second.

You can set up different kinds of visits with the prospect, depending on their emotional state (if they’re winning or losing on their HS team) or even pair them with other prospects to help sway them (if he is a QB, pairing him with a WR may help). But be wary of a “Dealbreaker requirement,” which, if you cannot provide it, will lock you out of potentially recruiting the player. If not, be sure to work through the available “active actions,” which include sending a “DM” to the player. It may seem overwhelming at first, but the varied steps to recruiting add exciting challenges for Dynasty Mode.

And there you have it – the best recruiting methods in College Football 25 Dynasty Mode.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

