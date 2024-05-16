Cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 25.
All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for EA Sports College Football 25

The wait isn’t over just yet, but the official reveal of EA Sports College Football 25 has left fans with plenty to salivate over, including the different versions of the game that will be available. Here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for EA Sports College Football 25.

There are several pre-order bonuses for EA Sports College Football 25, which will be very exciting for those fans who have been waiting over a decade for this title. But EA delivered on another front, as there are three different versions of the game. Here are all the different editions of EA Sports College Football 25 and what they offer:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

  • Base Game
  • Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • Bring Glory Home Uniform Item (pre-order bonus)

Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

  • Base Game
  • 3 Day Early Access (pre-order bonus)
  • 4600 College Football Points (pre-order bonus)
  • Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • Bring Glory Home Uniform Item (pre-order bonus)
  • Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack

MVP Bundle ($149.99)

  • Base Game
  • 3 Day Early Access (pre-order bonus)
  • 4600 College Football Points (pre-order bonus)
  • Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (pre-order bonus)
  • Bring Glory Home Uniform Item (pre-order bonus)
  • Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack
  • Madden 25 Deluxe Edition
  • 3 Day Early Access (Aug 13-15)
  • Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges
  • AKA Player Item
  • Cover Athlete Elite Player Item
  • Bundle Exclusive Elite Player Item
  • Choice of 2 Strategy Items
  • Superstar Drip Gear (PS5 only)
  • Legendary XP Boost (PS5 only)

All versions will be available on July 19, 2024. However, for the fans out there who want to secure their copy now, the game is available for pre-order at all major retailers. It won’t be long know before it’s time to start that new Dynasty and kick butt and take names.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for EA Sports College Football 25.

EA Sports College Football 25 releases on July 19, 2024 for PlayStation and Xbox.

