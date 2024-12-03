Is Pokemon GO December Eggs-pedition Access Worth It?

These days, there are plenty of ways to throw money at Pokemon GO, so it can be difficult to choose what to buy and what to skip. This December, the Eggs-pedition Access paid ticket is returning for the Dual Destiny season – but is it worth the price?

What’s Included in Eggs-pedition Access for Dual Destiny in Pokemon GO

The Eggs-pedition Access ticket is returning for the start of the Dual Destiny season in Pokemon GO, bringing perks for hatching eggs. This month’s ticket costs $5 USD or the local equivalent and is available from December 3, 2024, at 10 AM to December 31, 2024, at 8 PM local time.

Here are the perks trainers will enjoy throughout the month of December if they choose to buy the Eggs-pedition Access ticket.

Earn one single-use Incubator for the first PokeStop or Gym spin every day

Triple XP for first catch of the day

Triple XP for first PokeStop or Gym spin every day

Increased cap for opening gifts, up to 50 Gifts per day

Ability to get up to 150 Gifts per day from PokeStop spins

Increased Gift inventory up to 40 Gifts

In addition to these bonuses, trainers will also receive a special December Timed Research that awards 15,000 XP and 15,000 Stardust upon completion.

December 2024 Egg Overview

The extra incubators and extra gifts will let players hatch and receive more eggs, especially those 7K gift eggs. But are the eggs we know of so far for December worth the extra Poke Coins?

Here are the Pokemon hatching from eggs during the Dual Destiny Season.

Pokemon Egg Distance

Psyduck 2 KM

Swablu 2 KM

Bonsly 2 KM

Larvesta 2 KM

Litleo 2 KM

Wimpod 2 KM

Clamperl 5 KM

Blitzle 5 KM

Inkay 5 KM

Skarmory 5 KM (Adventure Sync)

Munchlax 5 KM (Adventure Sync)

Riolu 5 KM (Adventure Sync)

Tyrunt 5 KM (Adventure Sync)

Amaura 5 KM (Adventure Sync)

Alolan Meowth 7 KM

Alolan Grimer 7 KM

Hisuian Voltorb 7 KM

Hisuian Qwilfish 7 KM

Galarian Corsola 7 KM

Basculin

(Red-Striped or Blue-Striped, Hemisphere Dependent) 7 KM

Galarian Farfetch’d 7 KM (Mateo)

Pancham 7 KM (Mateo)

Druddigon 10 KM

Dreepy 10 KM

Charcadet 10 KM

Espurr 10 KM (Adventure Sync)

Turtonator 10 KM (Adventure Sync)

Jangmo-o 10 KM (Adventure Sync)

Frigibax 10 KM (Adventure Sync)

The following Pokemon will hatch from eggs during the season as part of the Young & Wise event on December 10-December 14. This event focuses on baby Pokemon and includes an egg-hatching XP bonus.

Pokemon Egg Distance

Togepi 2 KM

Tyrogue 2 KM

Smoochum 2 KM

Bonsly 2 KM

Happiny 2 KM

Munchlax 2 KM

There may well be more eggs hatching as part of events, as some of the December 2024 schedule is yet to be revealed.

Is the Paid Eggspedition Access Pokemon GO Ticket Worth It?

If you spin a PokeStop every day starting December 3, you can get 28 extra one-time-use incubators. That’s a value of 4,200 Poke Coins, equivalent to around $4.20 USD. That brings the value close to the $5 ticket price on incubators alone, not counting the other bonuses included.

If you’re looking to hatch a lot of eggs this month or really angling for one of the included egg Pokemon, this ticket may well be worth your money, especially if you already tend to buy incubators on their own. You may as well get the extra perks like additional gifts and XP if you know you tend to spend on incubators anyway.

If eggs aren’t your thing, or if it’s too cold for you to spend much time hatching them this December, the other bonuses probably don’t make this ticket worth your while, unless you really like sending and receiving gifts.

