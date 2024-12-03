Genshin Impact Version 5.5 Leak Hints at Mysterious ‘Big Dragon’ Character

A recent leak for Genshin Impact Version 5.5 reveals that a character having some characteristics of a dragon will make it to the game.

Recommended Videos

According to reliable dataminer HomDGCat, the game’s files now reference a new, unreleased character called “Big Dragon.” This character is currently listed as an NPC in the beta files. While it could simply be part of a World Quest, players on Reddit are speculating whether it might eventually become a playable character.

Speculation on the ‘Big Dragon’ Character

Genshin Impact Version 5.5 is still several months away, expected around March 2025, since Version 5.4 is set for release on February 12, 2025. The mention of “Big Dragon” this early, however, suggests it may be an important figure.

Some players believe it could be tied to the game’s Pyro Dragon lore. Discussions on Reddit have pointed out that the character might be related to Xiuhcoatl, also known as the “Flamelord.” Xiuhcoatl was one of the Seven Sovereigns of Teyvat and holds significant importance in Natlan’s history.

According to recent leaks, Xiuhcoatl could debut as a Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact Version 5.3, with the title “Corroded Lord of the Primal Flame”. These leaks speculate that it might be a corrupted mimic used by the Abyss Order or even Xiuhcoatl’s original body controlled by the legion.

Genshin Impact’s lore reveals that Xiuhcoatl was once the destroyer of Natlan. Corrupted by the Abyss, it wreaked havoc until Xbalanque, the first Pyro Archon, defeated it at the Great Volcano of Tollan before taking on the mantle of Archon. Xiuhcoatl’s remnants are believed to remain dormant in the volcano, which is currently inaccessible in the game. It is possible that by Version 5.5, we could get access to the area, which could potentially reveal Xiuhcoatl as a Weekly Boss.

The name “Big Dragon” also obviously appears to be a placeholder in the Chinese server files. As we approach Version 5.5 over the next months, it’s likely we could get to see a new name that can further define its role in the game.

For now, players can check out Genshin Impact Version 5.2, which introduced the 5-Star Anemo Bow character Chasca and the 4-Star Electro Bow character Ororon.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy