EA College Football 25 banner.
Category:
Video Games

All EA Sports College Football 25 Cover Athletes, Listed

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|
Published: May 13, 2024 09:19 am

How cool the cover of a sports video game is usually is a pretty good indication of how good the game will be. That’s why the covers for EA Sports College Football 25 are so highly anticipated. So, here’s a list of the EA Sports College Football 25 cover athletes.

Recommended Videos

All EA Sports College Football 25 Cover Athletes, Listed

The cover athletes for EA Sports College Football 25.

It’s been over a decade since the last college football game, and with NIL not being around back then, the folks at EA had to put players no longer playing collegiate sports on their covers. Times have changed, however, and the various covers of College Football 25 will feature current college players. Here are all of the cover athletes for the upcoming game:

  • Colorado athlete Travis Hunter
  • Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers
  • Michigan running back Donovan Edwards
  • Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe
  • Georgia quaterback Carson Beck
  • Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins

Now, it’s important to note that all of the athletes above appear on the cover of the Deluxe Version of the game, which has already leaked online. The covers for the regular version and the rumored Heisman Edition have yet to be revealed, so it’s possible that other athletes get a chance to shine. In fact, a prime candidate for the Heisman Edition is new Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the award last season while at LSU.

Related: How to Get the Free 99 Overall Sam Howell in Madden 24 Ultimate Team (MUT)

All the covers for College Football 25 are sure to be revealed when EA makes its big announcement on Thursday, May 16. Until then, eager players will just have to make do with the names that are already out there.

And that’s a list of all the EA Sports College Football 25 cover athletes.

EA Sports College Football 25 will hit shelves in the summer of 2024.

Post Tag:
EA Sports College Football
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Anime Rarities Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for RNG Anime Rarities.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime Rarities Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 13, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 13, 2024
Read Article Best Familiars in Hades 2
Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe leaning down to pet Toula the Cat
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Familiars in Hades 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Rarities Codes (May 2024)
Promo image for RNG Anime Rarities.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Anime Rarities Codes (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 13, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (May 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic May 13, 2024
Read Article Best Familiars in Hades 2
Screenshot from Hades 2, showing Melinoe leaning down to pet Toula the Cat
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Best Familiars in Hades 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
Author
Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67