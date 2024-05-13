All EA Sports College Football 25 Cover Athletes, Listed

How cool the cover of a sports video game is usually is a pretty good indication of how good the game will be. That’s why the covers for EA Sports College Football 25 are so highly anticipated. So, here’s a list of the EA Sports College Football 25 cover athletes.

It’s been over a decade since the last college football game, and with NIL not being around back then, the folks at EA had to put players no longer playing collegiate sports on their covers. Times have changed, however, and the various covers of College Football 25 will feature current college players. Here are all of the cover athletes for the upcoming game:

Colorado athlete Travis Hunter

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe

Georgia quaterback Carson Beck

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins

Now, it’s important to note that all of the athletes above appear on the cover of the Deluxe Version of the game, which has already leaked online. The covers for the regular version and the rumored Heisman Edition have yet to be revealed, so it’s possible that other athletes get a chance to shine. In fact, a prime candidate for the Heisman Edition is new Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the award last season while at LSU.

All the covers for College Football 25 are sure to be revealed when EA makes its big announcement on Thursday, May 16. Until then, eager players will just have to make do with the names that are already out there.

And that’s a list of all the EA Sports College Football 25 cover athletes.

EA Sports College Football 25 will hit shelves in the summer of 2024.

