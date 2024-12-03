How To Get Sneasel and Weavile in Pokemon Sleep

Nothing gets Pokemon fans excited quite like new critters to catch, and Pokemon Sleep players just received exactly that. As of December 3, Sneasel and Weavile are available to befriend in Pokemon Sleep – if you know how.

Where Can You Get Sneasel and Weavile in Pokemon Sleep?

As their mainline series dual Ice and Dark typing might suggest, Sneasel and Weavile will appear at Snowdrop Tundra in Pokemon Sleep. They will, however, be Dark types in the game, which does not allow for dual typing.

Sneasel and Weavile will also be available on the starter island, Greengrass Isle, meaning all players can get in on studying these newcomers even if they haven’t unlocked Snowdrop Tundra just yet.

If you chose a different island for the week but want to get a chance to encounter these new Pokemon, you can use the EZ Travel Ticket item to switch your research to one of the islands where Sneasel and Weavile will appear.

Sneasel and Weavile Sleep Types in Pokemon Sleep

Both Sneasel and its evolved form, Weavile, will have the Dozing sleep type. That means they will be far more likely to appear on Snowdrop Tundra or Greengrass Isle if you have a Dozing sleep type for the night.

As the first evolution, Sneasel will likely be easier to encounter during Sleep Research. You can evolve it to Weavile using 80 Sneasel Candy and the Razor Claw item. However, you will still need to encounter Weavile in the wild if you want to gather that sweet Sleep Research data.

Are Sneasel and Weavile Good in Pokemon Sleep?

Of course, knowing how to get Sneasel is only part of the equation. What does it and its evolved form bring to the table in terms of skills, berries, and ingredients? As a Dark type, this Pokemon will gather Wiki Berries when on your team, making it a great choice for its native Snodrop Tundra.

Here’s the full breakdown of what you can expect when adding Sneasel or Weavile to your helper team in Pokemon Sleep.

Speciality Ingredients Main Skill

Berries Bean Sausage



Fancy Egg



Greengrass Soybeans Tasty Chance S

Based on its stats, it seems Sneasel will be primarily useful for berry gathering, though it will also give your dishes that Extra Tasty boost. Its ingredient lineup also includes some of the more coveted items, so if you get one with a good set of ingredients, it will be well worth adding to your Snowdrop Tundra team.

Sneasel Debut Bundle in Pokemon Sleep

If you want to guarantee a Sneasel during its first week, Pokemon Sleep is offering a special Research Bundle to help you do just that.

The Pokemon Befriending Bundle (Sneasel) Vol. 1 is available in the Pokemon Sleep store starting on December 3 and will be available until December 9, 2024. It is for sale in the General Store and costs 1,500 Gems.

The bundle includes several biscuits to help you befriend Pokemon, plus 2 Sneasel Incense and 60 Sneasel Candy.

Incense guarantees one Sneasel will appear during your Sleep Research and can only be used on islands where the Pokemon normally appears. So, if you really want one right away, this bundle can help you get there.

