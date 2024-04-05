Category:
Pokemon Sleep Berry Guide: All Berry Types and Field Settings

To get the most out of your helpers in Pokemon Sleep, you'll need to learn all about berries
Image of Snorlax in Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by various berries
If you want to unlock all the sleep styles in Pokemon Sleep, you’ll need to know how berries work. Each type of Pokemon gathers a specific berry, and feeding Snorlax its favorite snacks is essential. This guide will break down the type matches for every berry, plus which research sites have set favorite berries.

How Berries Work in Pokemon Sleep

Screenshot from Pokemon Sleep, showing a list of Snorlax's favorite berries
In Pokemon Sleep, berries don’t heal your Pokemon. Instead, you feed them to Snorlax to help increase its Drowsy power and attract more sleeping Pokemon for you to study.

Your helper Pokemon will gather berries throughout the day, which you can collect by clicking on each helper. Depending on their primary type, each Pokemon will collect one specific type of berry. When you collect them, the berries pop over into Snorlax’s berry chest for it to snack on. You’ll get twice as much strength for favorite berries, so you typically want to build your research team around Snorlax’s preferences.

You’ll see your Snorlax’s favorite berries at the start of the week, when you get a summary of its preferences including requested meals and berries. If you forget, you can click on the chest near Snorlax to see a reminder of which berries you’ll want to collect that week. The number on the chest will also tell you how many more berries Snorlax can eat before the box will be empty.

Screenshot of Snorlax Eating Berries in Pokemon Sleep, with an arrow pointing to the box where berries are stored
Pokemon Sleep Berry Types

Berries are associated with Pokemon types, meaning every fire-type helper on your team will bring the same berries. In addition, dual-types don’t exist in Pokemon Sleep, so each of your helpers has one primary type that determines which berry they’ll bring you. For instance, Magnemite is usually a dual-type Steel/Electric Pokemon, but in Pokemon Sleep it’s considered Steel Type and will bring you Belue Berries.

Here are all Pokemon types in Pokemon Sleep and the berries they’ll bring you.

BerryPokemon Type
Belue Berry
Belue Berry		pokemon steel type icon
Steel
Bluk Berry
Bluk Berry		pokemon ghost type icon
Ghost
Cheri Berry
Cheri Berry		pokemon fighting type icon
Fighting
Chesto Berry
Chesto Berry		Poison Type
Poison
Durin Berry
Durin Berry		grass type pokemon icon
Grass
Figy Berry
Figy Berry		pokemon ground type icon
Ground
Grepa Berry
Grepa Berry		electric type pokemon icon
Electric
Leppa Berry
Leppa Berry		pokemon fire icon
Fire
Lum Berry
Lum Berry		pokemon bug type icon
Bug
Mago Berry
Mago Berry		pokemon psychic type icon
Psychic
Oran Berry
Oran Berry		pokemon water type icon
Water
Pamtree Berry
Pamtree Berry		Flying Type Icon Pokemon
Flying
Pecha Berry
Pecha Berry		Fairy Type
Fairy
Persim Berry
Persim Berry		Normal Type
Normal
Rawst Berry
Rawst Berry		ice type pokemon icon
Ice
Sitrus Berry
Sitrus Berry		rock type pokemon icon
Rock
Wiki Berry
Wiki Berry		dark type pokemon icon
Dark
Yache Berry
Yache Berry		pokemon dragon type icon
Dragon

Research Sites with Locked Favorite Berries in Pokemon Sleep

While Greengrass Isle is truly random, with an assortment of different favorite berries for your Snorlax every week, most other Pokemon Sleep research sites have a set list of preferred snacks.

Here are all current Research Sites and the type of berry preferences you’ll find for Snorlax. For those with berries set for the field, you can create pre-determined teams with berries ready to go before your Monday switch.

Research SiteHow to UnlockBerry Preferences
Greenglass Isle Pokemon Sleep
Greenglass Isle		Starter Research SiteRandomized
Cyan Beach Pokemon Sleep
Cyan Beach		Log 20 Sleep StylesOran Berry
Pecha Berry
Pamtre Berry
Taupe Hollow Pokemon Sleep
Taupe Hollow		Log 70 Sleep StylesLeppa Berry
Figy Berry
Sitrus Berry
Snowdrop Tundra Pokemon Sleep
Snowdrop Tundra		Log 150 Sleep StypesRawst Berry
Persim Berry
Wiki Berry
Lapis Lakeside Pokemon Sleep
Lapis Lakeside		Log 240 Sleep StylesDurin Berry
Cheri Berry
Mago Berry

Note that some special events change Snorlax’s preferred berries, such as the recent electric week and Raikou events ensuring that Snorlax would enjoy electric-type Grepa Berries. Islands where events are currently taking place will have an “Event Happening Now!” banner above them, so you can easily reference those event details to see if you’ll need to switch up your berry-gathering strategy for the week.

