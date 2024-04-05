Pokemon Sleep Berry Guide: All Berry Types and Field Settings

If you want to unlock all the sleep styles in Pokemon Sleep, you’ll need to know how berries work. Each type of Pokemon gathers a specific berry, and feeding Snorlax its favorite snacks is essential. This guide will break down the type matches for every berry, plus which research sites have set favorite berries.

How Berries Work in Pokemon Sleep

In Pokemon Sleep, berries don’t heal your Pokemon. Instead, you feed them to Snorlax to help increase its Drowsy power and attract more sleeping Pokemon for you to study.

Your helper Pokemon will gather berries throughout the day, which you can collect by clicking on each helper. Depending on their primary type, each Pokemon will collect one specific type of berry. When you collect them, the berries pop over into Snorlax’s berry chest for it to snack on. You’ll get twice as much strength for favorite berries, so you typically want to build your research team around Snorlax’s preferences.

You’ll see your Snorlax’s favorite berries at the start of the week, when you get a summary of its preferences including requested meals and berries. If you forget, you can click on the chest near Snorlax to see a reminder of which berries you’ll want to collect that week. The number on the chest will also tell you how many more berries Snorlax can eat before the box will be empty.

Pokemon Sleep Berry Types

Berries are associated with Pokemon types, meaning every fire-type helper on your team will bring the same berries. In addition, dual-types don’t exist in Pokemon Sleep, so each of your helpers has one primary type that determines which berry they’ll bring you. For instance, Magnemite is usually a dual-type Steel/Electric Pokemon, but in Pokemon Sleep it’s considered Steel Type and will bring you Belue Berries.

Here are all Pokemon types in Pokemon Sleep and the berries they’ll bring you.

Berry Pokemon Type

Belue Berry

Steel

Bluk Berry

Ghost

Cheri Berry

Fighting

Chesto Berry

Poison

Durin Berry

Grass

Figy Berry

Ground

Grepa Berry

Electric

Leppa Berry

Fire

Lum Berry

Bug

Mago Berry

Psychic

Oran Berry

Water

Pamtree Berry

Flying

Pecha Berry

Fairy

Persim Berry

Normal

Rawst Berry

Ice

Sitrus Berry

Rock

Wiki Berry

Dark

Yache Berry

Dragon

Research Sites with Locked Favorite Berries in Pokemon Sleep

While Greengrass Isle is truly random, with an assortment of different favorite berries for your Snorlax every week, most other Pokemon Sleep research sites have a set list of preferred snacks.

Here are all current Research Sites and the type of berry preferences you’ll find for Snorlax. For those with berries set for the field, you can create pre-determined teams with berries ready to go before your Monday switch.

Research Site How to Unlock Berry Preferences

Greenglass Isle Starter Research Site Randomized

Cyan Beach Log 20 Sleep Styles Oran Berry

Pecha Berry

Pamtre Berry

Taupe Hollow Log 70 Sleep Styles Leppa Berry

Figy Berry

Sitrus Berry

Snowdrop Tundra Log 150 Sleep Stypes Rawst Berry

Persim Berry

Wiki Berry

Lapis Lakeside Log 240 Sleep Styles Durin Berry

Cheri Berry

Mago Berry

Note that some special events change Snorlax’s preferred berries, such as the recent electric week and Raikou events ensuring that Snorlax would enjoy electric-type Grepa Berries. Islands where events are currently taking place will have an “Event Happening Now!” banner above them, so you can easily reference those event details to see if you’ll need to switch up your berry-gathering strategy for the week.

