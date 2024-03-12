Category:
How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes

When your weekly Snorlax wants desserts and drinks, it's helpful to have the full list of Pokemon Sleep dessert recipes on hand
Published: Mar 12, 2024 12:55 pm
Snorlax from Pokemon Sleep, surrounded by various drinks and desserts
Image via Select Button

Some weeks in Pokemon Sleep, your Snorlax pal wants to eat nothing but drinks and dessert. This is the game’s largest recipe category to date, thanks to the recent addition of new recipes around Valentine’s Day, which means there are plenty of exciting Pokemon Sleep dessert recipes to discover.

All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes

I don’t know about you, but when my Snorlax of the week wants desserts and drinks, it’s a real struggle. I’m constantly ending up with the default mixed juice recipe, which isn’t very exciting when you’re trying to cook three times a day, every day. Unlocking more recipes through random chance can be tough, but you’ll want to get more dessert and drink recipes so you can earn Diamonds by filling in your notebook and raise your Snorlax to be its biggest, best self.

If you want to make sure you’re actually making new and interesting desserts and drinks during your research week in Pokemon Sleep, this list will help you pick a Pokemon team with the right ingredients to cook up something delicious. If your Snorlax prefers curries this week or has a craving for salads, we’ve got lists for those, too.

Dessert DishRecipe IngredientsMinimum Pot Size Required
Mixed Juice Pokemon Sleep
Mixed Juice		Default if ingredients don’t match any other recipeN/A
Warm Moomoo Milk Pokemon Sleep
Warm Moomoo Milk		7 Moomoo Milk7 Ingredients
Fancy Apple Juice Pokemon Sleep
Fancy Apple Juice		8 Fancy Apple8 Ingredients
Craft Soda Pop Pokemon Sleep
Craft Soda Pop		9 Honey9 Ingredients
Fluffy Sweet Potatoes Pokemon Sleep
Fluffy Sweet Potatoes		9 Soft Potato
5 Moomoo Milk		14 Ingredients
Cloud Nine Soy Cake Pokemon Sleep
Cloud Nine Soy Cake		8 Fancy Egg
7 Greengrass Soybean		15 Ingredients
Stalwart Vegetable Juice Pokemon Sleep
Stalwart Vegetable Juice		9 Snoozy Tomato
7 Fancy Apple		16 Ingredients
Lucky Chant Apple Pie Pokemon Sleep
Lucky Chant Apple Pie		12 Fancy Apple
4 Moomoo Milk		16 Ingredients
Ember Ginger Tea Pokemon Sleep
Ember Ginger Tea		9 Warming Ginger
7 Fancy Apple		16 Ingredients
Huge Power Soy Donuts Pokemon Sleep
Huge Power Soy Donuts		9 Pure Oil
6 Greengrass Soybeans
7 Soothing Cacao		22 Ingredients
Petal Dance Chocolate Tart Pokemon Sleep
Petal Dance Chocolate Tart		11 Soothing Cacao
11 Fancy Apple		22 Ingredients
Hustle Protein Smoothie Pokemon Sleep
Hustle Protein Smoothie		15 Greengrass Soybeans
8 Soothing Cacao		23 Ingredients
Big Malasada Pokemon Sleep
Big Malasada		10 Pure Oil
7 Moomoo Milk
6 Honey		23 Ingredients
Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake Pokemon Sleep
Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake		9 Honey
8 Soothing Cacao
7 Moomoo Milk		24 Ingredients
Steadfast Ginger Cookies Pokemon Sleep
Steadfast Ginger Cookies		14 Honey
12 Warming Ginger
5 Soothing Cacao
4 Fancy Egg		35 Ingredients
Lovely Kiss Smoothie Pokemon Sleep
Lovely Kiss Smoothie		11 Fancy Apple
9 Moomoo Milk
8 Soothing Cacao
7 Honey		35 Ingredients
Neroli's Restorative Tea Pokemon Sleep
Neroli’s Restorative Tea		15 Fancy Apple
11 Warming Ginger
9 Tasty Mushroom		35 Ingredients
Explosion Popcorn Pokemon Sleep
Explosion Popcorn		15 Greengrass Corn
14 Pure Oil
7 Moomoo Milk		36 Ingredients
Jigglypuff's Fruity Flan Pokemon Sleep
Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan		20 Honey
15 Fancy Egg
10 Moomoo Milk
10 Fancy Apple		55 Ingredients
Teatime Corn Scones Pokemon Sleep
Teatime Corn Scones		20 Fancy Apple
20 Warming Ginger
18 Greengrass Corn
9 Moomoo Milk		67 Ingredients
Flower Gift Macarons Pokemon Sleep
Flower Gift Macarons		25 Soothing Cacao
25 Fancy Egg
17 Honey
10 Moomoo Milk		77 Ingredients

And that’s how to make all Pokemon Sleep dessert recipes.

Pokemon Sleep is available on Android and iOS.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
Pokemon Sleep
Related Content
