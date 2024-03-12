How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes

Some weeks in Pokemon Sleep, your Snorlax pal wants to eat nothing but drinks and dessert. This is the game’s largest recipe category to date, thanks to the recent addition of new recipes around Valentine’s Day, which means there are plenty of exciting Pokemon Sleep dessert recipes to discover.
All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes
I don’t know about you, but when my Snorlax of the week wants desserts and drinks, it’s a real struggle. I’m constantly ending up with the default mixed juice recipe, which isn’t very exciting when you’re trying to cook three times a day, every day. Unlocking more recipes through random chance can be tough, but you’ll want to get more dessert and drink recipes so you can earn Diamonds by filling in your notebook and raise your Snorlax to be its biggest, best self.
If you want to make sure you’re actually making new and interesting desserts and drinks during your research week in Pokemon Sleep, this list will help you pick a Pokemon team with the right ingredients to cook up something delicious. If your Snorlax prefers curries this week or has a craving for salads, we’ve got lists for those, too.
|Dessert Dish
|Recipe Ingredients
|Minimum Pot Size Required
Mixed Juice
|Default if ingredients don’t match any other recipe
|N/A
Warm Moomoo Milk
|7 Moomoo Milk
|7 Ingredients
Fancy Apple Juice
|8 Fancy Apple
|8 Ingredients
Craft Soda Pop
|9 Honey
|9 Ingredients
Fluffy Sweet Potatoes
|9 Soft Potato
5 Moomoo Milk
|14 Ingredients
Cloud Nine Soy Cake
|8 Fancy Egg
7 Greengrass Soybean
|15 Ingredients
Stalwart Vegetable Juice
|9 Snoozy Tomato
7 Fancy Apple
|16 Ingredients
Lucky Chant Apple Pie
|12 Fancy Apple
4 Moomoo Milk
|16 Ingredients
Ember Ginger Tea
|9 Warming Ginger
7 Fancy Apple
|16 Ingredients
Huge Power Soy Donuts
|9 Pure Oil
6 Greengrass Soybeans
7 Soothing Cacao
|22 Ingredients
|
Petal Dance Chocolate Tart
|11 Soothing Cacao
11 Fancy Apple
|22 Ingredients
Hustle Protein Smoothie
|15 Greengrass Soybeans
8 Soothing Cacao
|23 Ingredients
Big Malasada
|10 Pure Oil
7 Moomoo Milk
6 Honey
|23 Ingredients
Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake
|9 Honey
8 Soothing Cacao
7 Moomoo Milk
|24 Ingredients
Steadfast Ginger Cookies
|14 Honey
12 Warming Ginger
5 Soothing Cacao
4 Fancy Egg
|35 Ingredients
Lovely Kiss Smoothie
|11 Fancy Apple
9 Moomoo Milk
8 Soothing Cacao
7 Honey
|35 Ingredients
Neroli’s Restorative Tea
|15 Fancy Apple
11 Warming Ginger
9 Tasty Mushroom
|35 Ingredients
Explosion Popcorn
|15 Greengrass Corn
14 Pure Oil
7 Moomoo Milk
|36 Ingredients
Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan
|20 Honey
15 Fancy Egg
10 Moomoo Milk
10 Fancy Apple
|55 Ingredients
Teatime Corn Scones
|20 Fancy Apple
20 Warming Ginger
18 Greengrass Corn
9 Moomoo Milk
|67 Ingredients
Flower Gift Macarons
|25 Soothing Cacao
25 Fancy Egg
17 Honey
10 Moomoo Milk
|77 Ingredients
And that’s how to make all Pokemon Sleep dessert recipes.
Pokemon Sleep is available on Android and iOS.