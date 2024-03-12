How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes

Some weeks in Pokemon Sleep, your Snorlax pal wants to eat nothing but drinks and dessert. This is the game’s largest recipe category to date, thanks to the recent addition of new recipes around Valentine’s Day, which means there are plenty of exciting Pokemon Sleep dessert recipes to discover.

All Pokemon Sleep Dessert Recipes

I don’t know about you, but when my Snorlax of the week wants desserts and drinks, it’s a real struggle. I’m constantly ending up with the default mixed juice recipe, which isn’t very exciting when you’re trying to cook three times a day, every day. Unlocking more recipes through random chance can be tough, but you’ll want to get more dessert and drink recipes so you can earn Diamonds by filling in your notebook and raise your Snorlax to be its biggest, best self.

If you want to make sure you’re actually making new and interesting desserts and drinks during your research week in Pokemon Sleep, this list will help you pick a Pokemon team with the right ingredients to cook up something delicious. If your Snorlax prefers curries this week or has a craving for salads, we’ve got lists for those, too.

Dessert Dish Recipe Ingredients Minimum Pot Size Required

Mixed Juice Default if ingredients don’t match any other recipe N/A

Warm Moomoo Milk 7 Moomoo Milk 7 Ingredients

Fancy Apple Juice 8 Fancy Apple 8 Ingredients

Craft Soda Pop 9 Honey 9 Ingredients

Fluffy Sweet Potatoes 9 Soft Potato

5 Moomoo Milk 14 Ingredients

Cloud Nine Soy Cake 8 Fancy Egg

7 Greengrass Soybean 15 Ingredients

Stalwart Vegetable Juice 9 Snoozy Tomato

7 Fancy Apple 16 Ingredients

Lucky Chant Apple Pie 12 Fancy Apple

4 Moomoo Milk 16 Ingredients

Ember Ginger Tea 9 Warming Ginger

7 Fancy Apple 16 Ingredients

Huge Power Soy Donuts 9 Pure Oil

6 Greengrass Soybeans

7 Soothing Cacao 22 Ingredients

Petal Dance Chocolate Tart 11 Soothing Cacao

11 Fancy Apple 22 Ingredients

Hustle Protein Smoothie 15 Greengrass Soybeans

8 Soothing Cacao 23 Ingredients

Big Malasada 10 Pure Oil

7 Moomoo Milk

6 Honey 23 Ingredients

Sweet Scent Chocolate Cake 9 Honey

8 Soothing Cacao

7 Moomoo Milk 24 Ingredients

Steadfast Ginger Cookies 14 Honey

12 Warming Ginger

5 Soothing Cacao

4 Fancy Egg 35 Ingredients

Lovely Kiss Smoothie 11 Fancy Apple

9 Moomoo Milk

8 Soothing Cacao

7 Honey 35 Ingredients

Neroli’s Restorative Tea 15 Fancy Apple

11 Warming Ginger

9 Tasty Mushroom 35 Ingredients

Explosion Popcorn 15 Greengrass Corn

14 Pure Oil

7 Moomoo Milk 36 Ingredients

Jigglypuff’s Fruity Flan 20 Honey

15 Fancy Egg

10 Moomoo Milk

10 Fancy Apple 55 Ingredients

Teatime Corn Scones 20 Fancy Apple

20 Warming Ginger

18 Greengrass Corn

9 Moomoo Milk 67 Ingredients

Flower Gift Macarons 25 Soothing Cacao

25 Fancy Egg

17 Honey

10 Moomoo Milk 77 Ingredients

And that’s how to make all Pokemon Sleep dessert recipes.

Pokemon Sleep is available on Android and iOS.