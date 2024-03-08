Category:
How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Salad Recipes

If your Snorlax pal for the week wants salads in Pokemon Sleep, you're going to need some recipes
Published: Mar 8, 2024 02:29 pm
The care and keeping of your weekly Snorlax buddy is a crucial component of Pokemon Sleep, and this mostly consists of feeding it plenty of its favorite berries and foods. Each week, you’ll meet a new Snorlax with new preferences for berries and recipes, which means you’ll need to adjust your Pokemon team and strategy to get the right ingredients.

All Pokemon Sleep Salad Recipes

Sometimes, your Snorlax of the week in Pokemon Sleep will request salads as its favorite meal, which means you will be making a lot of salads. Like, three salads a day for the next seven days levels of salad.

Thankfully, there are a variety of unique Pokemon Sleep salad recipes to keep things interesting. The more ingredients you add to your salad, the more energy Snorlax will get from eating it, which means more Drowzy Power and a higher chance of finding rare and Shiny Pokemon!

Here’s everything you can unlock and serve to Snorlax and your Pokemon helper team, including the pot size and ingredient count required to make them.

Salad DishRecipe IngredientsMinimum Pot Size Required
Image of Mixed Salad from Pokemon Sleep
Mixed Salad		Default if ingredients don’t match any other recipeN/A
Bean Ham Salad from Pokemon Sleep
Bean Ham Salad		8 Bean Sausage8 Ingredients
Snoozy Tomato Salad Pokemon Sleep
Snoozy Tomato Salad		8 Snoozy Tomato8 Ingredients
Fancy Apple Salad Pokemon Sleep
Fancy Apple Salad		8 Fancy Apple8 Ingredients
Immunity Leek Salad Pokemon Sleep
Immunity Leek Salad		10 Large Leek
5 Warming Ginger		15 Ingredients
Snow Cloak Caesar Salad Pokemon Sleep
Snow Cloak Caesar Salad		10 Moomoo Milk
6 Bean Sausage		16 Ingredients
Water Veil Tofu Salad Pokemon Sleep
Water Veil Tofu Salad		10 Greengrass Soybeans
6 Snoozy Tomato		16 Ingredients
Heat Wave Tofu Salad Pokemon Sleep
Heat Wave Tofu Salad		10 Greengrass Soybeans
6 Fiery Herb		16 Ingredients
Fury Attack Corn Salad Pokemon Sleep
Fury Attack Corn Salad		9 Greengrass Corn
8 Pure Oil		17 Ingredients
Superpower Extreme Salad Pokemon Sleep
Superpower Extreme Salad		9 Bean Sausage
6 Warming Ginger
5 Fancy Egg
3 Soft Potato		23 Ingredients
Moomoo Caprese Salad Pokemon Sleep
Moomoo Caprese Salad		12 Moomoo Milk
6 Snoozy Tomato
5 Pure Oil		23 Ingredients
Contrary Chocolate Salad Pokemon Sleep
Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad		14 Soothing Cacao
9 Bean Sausage		23 Ingredients
Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad Pokemon Sleep
Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad		15 Fancy Apple
5 Moomoo Milk
3 Pure Oil		23 Ingredients
Spore Mushroom Salad Pokemon Sleep
Spore Mushroom Salad		17 Tasty Mushroom
8 Pure Oil
8 Snoozy Tomato		33 Ingredients
Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad
Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad		10 Fiery Herb
10 Slowpoke Snail
15 Pure Oil		35 Ingredients
Overheat Ginger Salad Pokemon Sleep
Overheat Ginger Salad		17 Fiery Herb
10 Warming Ginger
8 Snoozy Tomato		35 Ingredients
Gluttony Potato Salad Pokemon Sleep
Gluttony Potato Salad		14 Soft Potato
9 Fancy Egg
7 Bean Sausage
6 Fancy Apple		36 Ingredients
Calm Mind Fruit Salad
Calm Mind Fruit Salad		21 Fancy Apple
16 Honey
12 Greengrass Corn		49 Ingredients
Ninja Salad Pokemon Sleep
Ninja Salad		15 Large Leek
15 Greengrass Soybeans
12 Tasty Mushroom
11 Warming Ginger		53 Ingredients
Greengrass Salad Pokemon Sleep
Greengrass Salad		22 Pure Oil
17 Greengrass Corn
14 Snoozy Tomato
9 Soft Potato		62 Ingredients
