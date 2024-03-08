How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Salad Recipes

The care and keeping of your weekly Snorlax buddy is a crucial component of Pokemon Sleep, and this mostly consists of feeding it plenty of its favorite berries and foods. Each week, you’ll meet a new Snorlax with new preferences for berries and recipes, which means you’ll need to adjust your Pokemon team and strategy to get the right ingredients.

All Pokemon Sleep Salad Recipes

Sometimes, your Snorlax of the week in Pokemon Sleep will request salads as its favorite meal, which means you will be making a lot of salads. Like, three salads a day for the next seven days levels of salad.

Thankfully, there are a variety of unique Pokemon Sleep salad recipes to keep things interesting. The more ingredients you add to your salad, the more energy Snorlax will get from eating it, which means more Drowzy Power and a higher chance of finding rare and Shiny Pokemon!

Here’s everything you can unlock and serve to Snorlax and your Pokemon helper team, including the pot size and ingredient count required to make them.