How to Make All Pokemon Sleep Salad Recipes

The care and keeping of your weekly Snorlax buddy is a crucial component of Pokemon Sleep, and this mostly consists of feeding it plenty of its favorite berries and foods. Each week, you’ll meet a new Snorlax with new preferences for berries and recipes, which means you’ll need to adjust your Pokemon team and strategy to get the right ingredients.
All Pokemon Sleep Salad Recipes
Sometimes, your Snorlax of the week in Pokemon Sleep will request salads as its favorite meal, which means you will be making a lot of salads. Like, three salads a day for the next seven days levels of salad.
Thankfully, there are a variety of unique Pokemon Sleep salad recipes to keep things interesting. The more ingredients you add to your salad, the more energy Snorlax will get from eating it, which means more Drowzy Power and a higher chance of finding rare and Shiny Pokemon!
Here’s everything you can unlock and serve to Snorlax and your Pokemon helper team, including the pot size and ingredient count required to make them.
|Salad Dish
|Recipe Ingredients
|Minimum Pot Size Required
Mixed Salad
|Default if ingredients don’t match any other recipe
|N/A
Bean Ham Salad
|8 Bean Sausage
|8 Ingredients
Snoozy Tomato Salad
|8 Snoozy Tomato
|8 Ingredients
Fancy Apple Salad
|8 Fancy Apple
|8 Ingredients
Immunity Leek Salad
|10 Large Leek
5 Warming Ginger
|15 Ingredients
Snow Cloak Caesar Salad
|10 Moomoo Milk
6 Bean Sausage
|16 Ingredients
Water Veil Tofu Salad
|10 Greengrass Soybeans
6 Snoozy Tomato
|16 Ingredients
Heat Wave Tofu Salad
|10 Greengrass Soybeans
6 Fiery Herb
|16 Ingredients
Fury Attack Corn Salad
|9 Greengrass Corn
8 Pure Oil
|17 Ingredients
Superpower Extreme Salad
|9 Bean Sausage
6 Warming Ginger
5 Fancy Egg
3 Soft Potato
|23 Ingredients
Moomoo Caprese Salad
|12 Moomoo Milk
6 Snoozy Tomato
5 Pure Oil
|23 Ingredients
Contrary Chocolate Meat Salad
|14 Soothing Cacao
9 Bean Sausage
|23 Ingredients
Dazzling Apple Cheese Salad
|15 Fancy Apple
5 Moomoo Milk
3 Pure Oil
|23 Ingredients
Spore Mushroom Salad
|17 Tasty Mushroom
8 Pure Oil
8 Snoozy Tomato
|33 Ingredients
Slowpoke Tail Pepper Salad
|10 Fiery Herb
10 Slowpoke Snail
15 Pure Oil
|35 Ingredients
Overheat Ginger Salad
|17 Fiery Herb
10 Warming Ginger
8 Snoozy Tomato
|35 Ingredients
Gluttony Potato Salad
|14 Soft Potato
9 Fancy Egg
7 Bean Sausage
6 Fancy Apple
|36 Ingredients
Calm Mind Fruit Salad
|21 Fancy Apple
16 Honey
12 Greengrass Corn
|49 Ingredients
Ninja Salad
|15 Large Leek
15 Greengrass Soybeans
12 Tasty Mushroom
11 Warming Ginger
|53 Ingredients
Greengrass Salad
|22 Pure Oil
17 Greengrass Corn
14 Snoozy Tomato
9 Soft Potato
|62 Ingredients