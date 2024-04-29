Families may be the foundational block of your settlement in Manor Lords, but roads are what allow you to actually get things done. Here’s how to connect to the King’s Road in Manor Lords.

What Is the King’s Road in Manor Lords

First, let’s define what the King’s Road actually is in Manor Lords. When you start up a game, you’ll see that there’s already a long road spanning across all of the regions including your own. This is the King’s Road, and it is predetermined from the moment you start the game.

It’s important to note that the King’s Road cannot be deleted or edited, and you cannot tamper with it in any way.

It’s also worth noting that traders and merchants will use the King’s Road to travel across regions, making it easy for you to identify their routes and see where they’re coming from. Because of this, I’d recommend setting up trading posts near the King’s Road, just so trade becomes faster and more efficient in the game.

How to Connect to the King’s Road

The good news is that you don’t have to live and die by the King’s Road in Manor Lords. Even if your trading posts and burgage plots aren’t close to it, you can still connect them by building your own roads.

To do this, simply click on the roads icon at the bottom of the screen, then click and drag your mouse around to build a new road and wind it around however you want. Roads are free to build and destroy, giving players plenty of freedom in shaping their settlement and getting it to look how they want.

If your trading posts is far away, you can build a road to connect it to the King’s Road, and traders and merchants will make use of the road you built to access the post.

King’s Road Connection Bug

One final thing to note is that there is a bug concerning the King’s Road in Manor Lords. You may encounter a message stating that your settlement or trading post have been disconnected from the King’s Road even after you’ve built a road linking them. This is a bug, and developers Hooded Horse are working to fix it.

And that’s everything you need to know about the King’s Road in Manor Lords.

