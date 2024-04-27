How to Establish a Trade Route in Manor Lords

Manor Lords allows you to acquire every resource by yourself. However, sometimes you’ll need help gathering a specific item, or you’ll have too much of an item and need to offload some of it. In either case, establishing a Trade Route is the easiest way to import and export products so you can acquire a new resource or earn Regional Wealth.

How to Make a Trade Route in Manor Lords

Your first step to making a trade route in Manor Lords is to construct a Trading Post, which is buildable from the “Trade” section of the construction menu. The Trading Post doesn’t cost many resources to build, but it’s a large building, so make sure you have ample room for it. Place the Trading Post near the center of your settlement, where it has access to plenty of roads, as you need traders to have an easy time coming and going from its location. There’s also a Livestock Trading Post that’s buildable, but this solely handles livestock trades.

Screenshot by The Escapist

After constructing the Trading Post, assign a family to it and click on the “Trade” tab in the Trading Post’s menu. Here, you can see all of the available items in Manor Lords that you’re able to trade. This includes crafting materials, commodities, food items, etc.

How to Import and Export Items in Manor Lords

Scroll through the entire trade list and see what you want to import or export. Once you have a resource in mind, follow the steps below to establish a Trade Route for that resource:

On your desired item’s line, look to the right of the item’s name and you’ll see a small horse carriage icon.

Click that button to establish a Trade Route for that item. Now, a merchant comes to your settlement specifically for that one item.

Next, press the “No Trade” button to the left of the item’s name.

Select whether you want to import, export, or take all trades for that specific item.

Regardless of what you choose, you also need to set the surplus. You can increase or decrease the surplus, but this is essentially determining how much of the item you want to import/export.

Exporting a ton of one material? Set the surplus to around half of your total stock, which is indicated by the number to the right of the item’s name. You earn Regional Wealth every time you export a single item.

Remember that whatever you choose to export, the game will continue to export that item as you keep acquiring it. Don’t leave the export trade on for too long, otherwise you’ll soon run out of that item.

If you choose to import an item, it requires a specific amount of Regional Wealth each time. You can’t import an item until you have the right amount of Regional Wealth.

Screenshot by The Escapist

That’s how the Trade Route system works in Manor Lords. It’s arguably the best way to acquire new resources and Regional Wealth. However, it can be dangerous if you forget to check on your imports and exports. Always remember to view the Trading Post’s progress periodically.

The Trade Route is required to import or export certain items, but it also speeds up the process of buying and selling other items thanks to the dedicated merchant coming to your settlement.

