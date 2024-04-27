a noble person riding a horse, overlooking a grassy landscape.
How to Improve FPS in Manor Lords: Best Graphics Settings

Don't let a low FPS ruin your city building.
Joey Carr
|
Published: Apr 27, 2024

Manor Lords is picturesque no matter where you look. From dense forests to wide open fields, the visuals look incredible as you build your settlement. However, poor FPS performance could ruin your view. Manor Lords isn’t hardware-intensive, but it can still strain your PC without the right graphics settings.

Best Graphics Settings for FPS in Manor Lords

To view and change your graphics settings in Manor Lords, navigate to “Settings” from the main menu and select the “Graphics” tab. You can also change your settings in-game by clicking on the cog icon, but the graphics menu is far smaller and difficult to see.

When you get to the graphics menu, I suggest using the following settings to maximize your FPS while also keeping Manor Lords visually appealing:

  • Display Mode: Fullscreen (Windowed if you’re really struggling with FPS)
  • Resolution: 1920×1080 (or higher if your monitor supports it)
  • Anti-Aliasing: DLSS for Nvidia GPUs, FSR for AMD GPUs
  • DLSS/FSR Quality: Balance
  • Dynamic DLSS: Off
  • Vsync: Off
  • Max Framerate: The highest refresh rate of your monitor (you can also cap the FPS to 60 for more stable performance)
  • Sharpening: Medium
  • Shader Quality: Medium
  • Shadow Quality: Low
  • Postprocess Quality: Medium
  • Bounced Light Approximation: Off
  • Volumetric Clouds: Off
  • Terrain Texture Resolution: Medium/High (depending on your FPS)
  • View Distance: Medium/High
  • Grass Density: Low
  • Grass Distance: Low
  • Foliage Quality: Medium
My personal graphics settings in Manor Lords. Screenshot by The Escapist

With these graphics settings, you should be able to maintain a stable FPS as long as your PC meets the minimum or recommended specifications for Manor Lords. If you’re still struggling to stay at 60 FPS, then I recommend dropping every setting down to “Off” or “Low.” However, if you feel you have some room to spare, you can attempt to turn some settings up a notch to make the game look slightly better.

It’s also wise to drop the DLSS/FSR to “Performance” before lowering any other settings, as that’s one of the biggest factors when it comes to squeezing more FPS out of your PC. Your game also shouldn’t look too different with Performance mode enabled.

Manor Lords is still in Early Access, so hopefully, the performance of the game gets better with time. For now, though, using these graphics settings is your best bet to improve FPS.

