Constructing a Tavern is one of the essential objectives in the early stages of Manor Lords. However, building it is just one step in ensuring it can function. To get it working at full capacity, you need the Tavern to produce Ale, which is a separate process in Manor Lords.

How to Make Ale for the Tavern in Manor Lords

From the start of Manor Lords, you’re able to construct the Tavern in your settlement and have families build it wherever you desire. However, unlike the Church or a Logging Camp, the Tavern won’t be able to function just by building it or assigning some families to the job of running it. Instead, your Tavern needs to have a steady supply of Ale, which is the Tavern’s only product it sells. Without Ale, the Tavern won’t serve any purpose.

The Tavern in Manor Lords. Screenshot by The Escapist

To make Ale in Manor Lords, you can take one of two routes. The first and simplest way is to build a Trading Post, make a trade route that supplies Ale, and use the trading system to import Ale to your settlement. You can do this by building a Trading Post somewhere in your settlement, clicking on it, and then viewing all of the available imports and exports. It’s also here where you can establish trade routes for various goods, including Barley, and Malt.

I mention Barley and Malt because you also need those two resources to make Ale yourself in Manor Lords. If you don’t want to buy the Ale, you can take the longer route, which involves the following steps:

Find an open field in your territory that’s able to grow Barley (the Field is in the Farming section of the construction menu). You can view the Barley fertility of a plot of land by looking at the right side of your screen and pressing “Barley Fertility” under the Overlay section. The fertility is best where the ground is orange.

Build a Farmhouse near the specified field (in the Farming section of the construction menu), which oversees the production and maintenance of the Barley.

Construct a Malthouse near the Farmhouse (in the Industry section of the construction menu), which converts Barley into Malt. Assign families to both the Farmhouse and Malthouse.

The final step is to upgrade a Burgage Plot to level two and have that house specialize as a Brewery. This is done by clicking on the level two Burgage Plot and selecting the Brewery blueprint from the top of the pop-up menu. The Brewery blueprint costs five planks and five Regional Wealth.

Once you have a house full of Ale Brewers, they will start turning Malt into Ale for the settlement. It’s ideal for this Burgage Plot to be near your field, Farmhouse, and Malthouse, but not required.

After all of that is done, build the Tavern, assign a family to run the Tavern, and they will begin handing out Ale to thirsty customers in your settlement.

I suggest going with the trade route approach for the start of Manor Lords, as it’s far easier to manage and costs less resources. However, you can also use the trading system to import Malt and Barley and have your Brewery Burgage Plot make the Ale that way, forgoing the steps to make Barley and Malt yourself.

And that’s how to make Ale for the Tavern in Manor Lords.

Manor Lords is available now on Xbox and PC.

