Stardust Pollution is flooding the area, and there’s only one Mayfly that can stop it. Here’s how to complete Hostile Atmosphere in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Complete Hostile Atmosphere in Once Human

If you spoke to Andreas at Tall Grass Inn, she’ll beg you to investigate the cause of the increased Stardust Pollution in the area. Track the quest and follow the marker to the nearby Deviant-infested town to the south and you’ll find a Rosetta Research with Stardust Diffuser.

Speak to the Rosetta Researcher and you’ll get a choice: kill him or let him go.

Choosing to Kill the Rosetta Researcher

And for once, the choice really matters. If you tell him he’ll pay, he’ll run off. And even if you kill him, he won’t reveal the location of the three other diffusers. Because he’ll be dead.

Next, you’ll need to destroy the Diffuser he was beside, but you’ll have to return to Andreas in Tall Grass Inn with the job half done. She’ll be frustrated with your lack of tact and say she shouldn’t have trusted an outsider. That being said, she does still reward you.

Choosing to Spare the Rosetta Researcher

If you spare the Rosetta Researcher in Hostile Environment in Once Human, he’ll be thrilled and give you a tracker that will reveal the location of three other diffusers. These diffusers won’t spawn on your map unless you have the tracker. He’ll then run off into the sunset.

After that, you’ll have two new markers on your map several miles away. One is close to my ideal rabbit hunting zone, if you want the Lethal Rabbit Deviant, along with the possible spawn point for the Strange Door Deviant.

The second zone is crawling with Rosetta Soldiers who will come to the conclusion that their buddy betrayed them. Neither diffuser is hidden, but for the second zone, you will have to fight to approach it.

Report your success to Andreas, and she’ll be thrilled.

Related: Once Human Cultist Treasure Map Location

Issues With Destroying the Diffusers

Many players have reported issues with destroying the Diffusers. Simply approach the diffuser from several angles until the interact button reads ‘destruction’ instead of ‘closed’.

Press ‘F’ when you see the destroy prompt, and it should work fine. Otherwise, keep approaching the diffuser from multiple angles and interacting with it until your character succeeds and taking it apart.

No matter what path you choose, your rewards are practically the same.

Once Human is available to play now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy