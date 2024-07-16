Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Once Human Cultist Treasure Map Location

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Published: Jul 15, 2024 11:37 pm

There are a whole ton of side quests to tackle on Once Human, and some of them can be rather obtuse and frustrating. That’s where we come in, though. Here’s how to find the Cultist Treasure Map location in Once Human.

Table of contents

Getting the Cultist Treasure Map in Once Human

The Cultist Treasure Map itself is part of the Lost in Madness quest in Once Human. You can start this quest by visiting the Coastside Plaza settlement in the game, which is just east of the starting zone.

Follow the quest marker to find the BN Mart, interact with the candle, and a chest will spawn with the Cultist Treasure Map inside.

Cultist Treasure Map Location in Once Human

Now comes the frustrating part. I’ve included a screenshot down below, indicating where you need to go in-game:

once human cultist treasure map location

The catch is that you can only access the location in the Cultist Treasure Map once you hit level 35. The Cultist Treasure Map location is in the Chalk Peak region, at the Believer Colony settlement. You’ll want to head just west of the Tall Grass Inn Hub, and then head upstairs to find the Believer’s Treasure Chest.

The chest rewards you with a bunch of experience and Energy Links, and that’s it. If you try to head into this region underleveled, you’ll get a warning and get teleported away, so make sure to hit level 35 first before making your approach. Considering that the rewards aren’t really all that appealing, the Lost in Madness quest is almost not even worth taking on. Still, you can accept it early on, then just make a mental note of its location once you’re level 35.

And that’s how to find the Cultist Treasure Map location in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including the best Deviants and Specializations, and how to complete the Miracle Chase quest.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
