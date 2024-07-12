Once Human: Best Specializations to Choose

Just leveling up in Once Human isn’t enough; you’ve got to make sure you’re picking the right perks and Specializations for your character as well, which can be a daunting task. Here’s our take on the best Specializations to choose in Once Human.

What are Specializations in Once Human?

First, let’s talk about what Specializations are in Once Human and how you can get them. For every five levels you gain, you’ll be able to choose one out of four random Specializations presented to you. Because it’s random, you’re not guaranteed to see the same ones as other players.

That being said, you can have a total of 10 Specializations by the time you reach the level cap. You can also put off choosing your Specializations until you reach the level cap, in case you want to hold out for something better, or get a good overview of all your options.

Best Specializations in Once Human

Alright, now that we’ve got all that preamble out of the way. Here are the best Specializations you should consider grabbing in Once Human.

Specialization Effect Sulfur Alchemy New Formula: Sulfur Alchemy

Slowly turn Acid into Sulfur using the Synthesis Bench. Portable Rainwater Collector New Formula: Portable Rainwater Collector

When this item is in your backpack, you will continually restore Hydration on rainy days and also enjoy a 30-60% chance of obtaining 1 portion of Dirty Water, Pure Water, or Acid every minute. Portable Diving Gear New Formula: Portable Diving Gear

When this item is in your backpack, +40-100% max oxygen, +20% swim speed when diving. Stove: Long-Term Storage Facility Boost: Stove

Doubles the shelf life of dishes you cook yourself. Stardust Regulator New Formula: Stardust Regulator

Recover 70% of HP immediately and gain a Shield equal to 30% max HP. This has a 30-second cooldown and can be used up to 15 times. Pickaxe: Forest Foe Improved Formula: Pickaxe

Pickaxe durability is doubled. Enjoy +30% yield when logging with the Pickaxe, and gain 150% of the resources when you completely destroy a tree. Harvesting Sickle New Formula: Harvesting Sickle

When this item is in your backpack, you enjoy a 20-40% chance of doubling your crop gain when gathering in the wild. Furnace: Precision Refining Facility Boost: Furnace

Resource consumption -30%, and smelting speed +30% when smelting Copper, Bronze, Steel, Aluminium, and Tungsten Ingots using a Furnace or Electric Furnace. Stardust Delicacy Improved Formula: Stardust Delicacy

Dishes infected with Stardust no longer reduce Sanity. Instead, they will instantly restore full Sanity and also grant two random Whims. Pickaxe: Moonlight Mining Improved Formula: Pickaxe

Enjoy +25% yield when mining Copper Ore, Tin Ore, Iron Are, Aluminium Ore, and Tungsten with the Pickaxe during the day. Doubles to +50% yield at night.

While there are a lot of specializations to choose from in Once Human, there are only a handful that are truly impactful. To that end, I’ve picked the ones that specifically help with gathering ore and harvesting crops, as well as Specializations that help with food spoilage and shelf life. Given that ores are some of the most scarce resources in the game, you definitely want to be able to mine as much as possible, while also reducing how much of it needs to be expended while crafting.

With the Rainwater Collector, you also no longer need to worry about your Hydration meter. Pair that with Sulfur Alchemy, and you should be able to start a healthy supply of Acid and Sulfur going into the endgame.

And those are the best Specializations to choose in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to complete the Miracle Chase and Unfinished Expedition quests.

