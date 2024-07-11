There are plenty of quests to take on in Once Human, and while some start off simple enough, they can quickly devolve into evil quests that seem impossible to complete. Here’s how to complete Unfinished Expedition in Once Human.

How to Start Unfinished Expedition in Once Human

The Unfinished Expedition side quest in Once Human becomes available after you’ve met Maxie in Meyer’s Market. All you need to do is follow the main story quests until you reach this point.

After meeting Maxie, head to the lighthouse just southeast of Meyer’s Market.

Head up the stairs and pick up the Expedition Notes, and this will add the quest to your log.

First Clue: Environmental Security Records

The first document in Unfinished Expedition is pretty easy to get. Follow the quest marker on the map until you reach a dock with a bunch of enemies to take out. Head up to the top of the lighthouse on the dock, then jump onto the ship where you’ll find the first document.

Second Clue: Medical Records Document

Next up, follow your quest marker to a Rosetta base near the lighthouse. You’ll quickly find that you need a keycard to get into the hospital.

To get the keycard, you need to kill an elite enemy, located just next to the hospital, at the helipad. If the elite enemy isn’t spawning, just hang tight. Elites will spawn every 10 minutes or to in Once Human, so just wait around until he shows up.

After killing him, loot his body for the Rosetta V2 Access Card and go to the hospital. Follow your quest marker to find a terminal, where you must solve a puzzle to get your next clue. The puzzle itself isn’t too difficult; you need to rotate three circles to get the markers lined up at the bottom of the whole circle, and you’ll be rewarded with the document.

Third Clue: Army Records Document

Finally, head into the Rosetta Army Base. You’ll find two halves of a photograph on the side of the base, and on the container just next to it. This puzzle requires you to line up both halves of the picture so that they connect properly.

However, this is trickier than it sounds because the game really wants you to be pinpoint accurate in lining them up. A couple things to keep in mind when trying to line up the photos: your character doesn’t need to be facing the picture itself as long as your camera is. Keep moving around until you find the perfect spot for it.

If you’re still having trouble, Reddit user Lariak has reported that lowering your graphical settings to the lowest possible options will make it easier to line it up, and get the base door to appear.

Once the door appears, head in and grab your last document, and the quest will be complete.

And that's how to complete Unfinished Expeditions in Once Human.

