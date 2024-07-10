How to Complete Accept Invitation Event in Once Human

With the release of Once Human, players can get quite a few freebies and boosts early on in the game for a nice headstart. Here’s how to complete the Accept Invitation event in Once Human.

Recommended Videos

How to Accept Invitation in Once Human

Before we get into the details, do note that the Accept Invitation event in Once Human can only be completed before you hit level 10. It’s important that you get this done early on in the game, as once you go past level 10, you’ll no longer be able to get the boosts.

To do this, bring up the menu and click on any of the event banners on the right side of the screen, then select the Events tab.

Choose Accept Invitation, then click on the button that says Bind. This will require you to key in a referral code from any other player. After doing so, you’ll be rewarded with 10% EXP as well as a boost for your Battle Pass EXP.

From what I can tell so far, it doesn’t seem like there’s a limit to how many times you can use a referral code, so if you don’t have any friends playing the game, you can pop into the Once Human subreddit to get a code to complete this event.

Once you’ve entered your code, that’s pretty much it. You’ll get your experience bonuses, and you can continue playing the game while enjoying the headstart. From here on out, whatever you do in the game — including combat and gathering — you’ll get an experience buff, allowing you to level up faster. This should make the game a lot more manageable.

And that’s how to complete the Accept Invitation event in Once Human. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to switch worlds and our take on which server you should join when first starting out.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy