What Server Should You Join in Once Human?

When you start Once Human, you’re able to pick what server you play on. The game offers a default server based on your location, but there are a couple of different choices to pick from as well. Here’s what server you should join in Once Human.

All Server Options in Once Human

At the launch of Once Human, there are two different types of servers. They are clearly labeled in-game and have a brief description attached to them. The two server types are:

Manibus (Novice) : The powerful Rift Entity “Manibus” is invading our world! In the Prime War, you must find and gather comrades, quickly amass power, and drive “Manibus” out. Beginner Recommended, Low-Pressure Survival, Joint Construction, Close Encounter

: The powerful Rift Entity “Manibus” is invading our world! In the Prime War, you must find and gather comrades, quickly amass power, and drive “Manibus” out. Evolution’s Call (Novice) : Conflict is the theme of this world, and the Frontier has become a battleground for Meta-Humans, with strongholds changing hands constantly! Now, your Warband needs you. Fight together for survival! Beginner Recommended, Low-Pressure Survival, PvP, Stronghold Conquest

: Conflict is the theme of this world, and the Frontier has become a battleground for Meta-Humans, with strongholds changing hands constantly! Now, your Warband needs you. Fight together for survival!

Both of these are event scenarios for Once Human’s release.

As you might be able to tell from these descriptions, the Manibus and Evolution’s Call servers are mostly the same, but with one key difference. The Manibus servers allow for Joint Construction while the Evolution’s Call servers enable PvP and Stronghold Conquests. Essentially, Manibus doesn’t allow you to attack other players and is more focused on the building aspect of Once Human. On the other hand, Evolution’s Call is more about combat, raids, and fighting other players on your server.

Naturally, the decision of which server to go with comes down to your personal preference. If you want a more chill server, then go with Manibus. However, if you were looking forward to the PvP element of Once Human, then Evolution’s Call is the way to go.

You can change your server in Once Human by going to the main menu, so there’s no real consequence to choosing any specific server and then swapping back. However, if you choose to partake in PvP on Evolution’s Call servers, then you do risk losing items if you die.

Once Human is available to play now.

