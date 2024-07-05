If you adore attacking others or want to make sure you don’t have to worry about it, you’ll want to know if the latest terrifying survival horror game has PvP. Here’s whether or not Once Human has PvP.

Recommended Videos

Does Once Human Have PvP?

Once Human does indeed have PvP. The great news, though, is that it’s entirely optional. The developers go into it all in a wiki article on their website, where they explain that they’ve got both PvP and PvE servers, and you’ll be able to choose which kind you want to join or set up when you’re playing the game. That’s great for basically everyone who could play the game, because it means you’ll be able to get the play experience you want.

The article does note that “currently, players are not able to transfer account data from one server to another. This means, if you want to play together with friends on another server, you will have to create a new character and restart the game from scratch.” So do keep that in mind if playing with friends is important to you; it’ll be worth sticking to the same server type unless you don’t mind running a couple of characters at the same time. But that’s not a huge cost, considering the price of the game.

How Does PvP Work in Once Human?

PvP in Once Human is linked to a special mechanic called Chaos State. This is something that you’ll be able to enter by performing actions in-game. We’re guessing those actions will be attacking other players on purpose, as opposed to stray bullets or attacks, and trying to harm other players’ bases. You’ll also be able to just hold down P on PC to enter the state automatically and let chaos reign.

You’ll have to keep doing things to keep the state up, though, which is good if you decide you’ve changed your mind and no longer want to catch anyone’s hands. In that case, you’ll need to find a quiet corner to chill out in while the Chaos stat ticks down, and then when it reaches zero you’ll be able to go out into the world without taking damage from anyone else. This means PvP is still opt-in, even if you are on a PvP server. And if that all sounds good, you might want to pre-register before release to grab some in-game rewards when the game finally releases.

Once Human will be available to play on July 9.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy