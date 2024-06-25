If you know you’ll be playing the post-apocalyptic survival game Once Human, pre-registration is a great idea because it’ll net you some early rewards. Here’s how to pre-register for Once Human.

How to Pre-Register for Once Human on All Platforms

Once Human is making its grand and grim debut on android, iOS, and PC. And if you have any of those platforms and intend to play, you can pre-register and gain some pretty sweet rewards once the game releases on July 9.

To pre-register on any platform, from android to PC, you’ll just need to go to the Once Human website. Once you’re there, scroll down and you’ll find yourself at the pre-registration section of the main page. Click the bright red button that says pre-register, and then you’ll be prompted to fill out your region and e-mail address. You’ll need to answer this question no matter what platform you’re using. You’ll also want to be sure that you’re using the e-mail address you want your account associated with when you start the game.

You’ll eventually get an e-mail from Once Human notifying you that your pre-registration was successful. After that, you’ll just need to wait until July 9 to reap your rewards. Once Human is divvying out rewards based on how many players pre-registered, and at the time of this writing, five out of the six reward tiers have been achieved. So, at the bare minimum, you can expect the following items when you start the game:

Energy Drink x 3

Energy Link x 600

Grenade x 3

Activator x 10

Canned Lunch Meat x 3

Adrenaline Shot x 1

Sanity Gummy x 5

Projection Generator x 5

Molotov Cocktail x 5

Energy Link x 400

AKM skin Kraken

Meta Cap

Surprise Furniture

We’re a mere two million pre-registrations away from getting the Dragon Grip Glove. So, if you have a buddy, make sure they pre-register too.

Once Human will be available on July 9.

