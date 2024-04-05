It’s not just dinosaurs you have to worry about playing Ark. Heat can be a real problem, even if you’re playing in an easy zone. So if you want to know how to get rid of heat stroke in Ark: Survival Evolved and Ark: Survival Ascended, here’s the answer.

How to Get Rid of Heat Stroke in Ark: Survival Evolved and Ark: Survival Ascended?

The best way to cure heat stroke in Ark: Survival Evolved and Ark: Survival Ascended is to drink iced water whilst sheltering in Adobe buildings. Put a water jar in a powered refrigerator and it’ll cool it down, just the thing to drink when your blood is boiling in your veins. Other measures (see below) may help a little, but the sooner you can clear that status, the more likely you’re going to survive it.

The good news is that you should only encounter heat stroke if you’re playing the game’s Scorched Earth map. The bad news is that it’s a serious hazard and you may die a few times before you get the crafting skills needed to build Adobe or a fridge.

Ideally, what you should be doing is managing your heat so that you don’t hit heat stroke status. You may spot a warning of a heatwave – lack of clouds and an orange sky. But some players, myself included, have just had them hit. So get into the habit of cooling down when you see a flame appear in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen. That means:

Always have water handy. You’ll need a water jar to make iced water but a water skin is fine for just regular water.

Know the route back to your nearest shelter (or carry the supplies for a tent)

Watch what you wear, that means removing or switching out heavier clothing. Yes, I tried wearing fur in a heatwave, just to see what would happen. It didn’t end well.

Jumping in the water is an option but watch out for Piranhas.

Head to a cooler biome. Scorched Earth’s caves are handy for riding out heatwaves.

Put points into Fortitude. This stat will reduce the impact of weather, heatwaves included. You can also edit players’ default Fortitude from your game’s settings menu.

So, iced water and shelter (preferably Adobe) will help you get rid of get rid of heat stroke in Ark: Survival Evolved and Ark: Survival Ascended, the best solution is to be ready to manage your heat ahead of time.

