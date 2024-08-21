How To Get Silk in Black Myth: Wukong

Each tier of armor needs new material for upgrades, and for the rare tier in Black Myth: Wukong, you need to collect Silk. This guide will explain all the ways in which you can earn the material so you can keep your defense higher in Chapter 2 and beyond.

Recommended Videos

Where to Get Silk in Black Myth: Wukong

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Kill enemies and open chests in the Yellow Wind Ridge or select a Keeper’s Shrine store in that zone to get Silk. The Yellow Wind Ridge is the main area tied to Chapter 2 and it’s an extensive zone as a whole. Yarn is what you need for common rarity gear in Chapter 1 and then you can start searching all of the ridge to stock up on as much Silk as you need. Opening chests of all kinds will be the most reliable way to earn the material compared to other methods.

Enemies in Black Myth: Wukong don’t drop loot that you can search for, so killing useless mobs won’t help you in this case. You need to look for elite enemies or Yaoguai Chiefs for a chance to passively earn the Silk used for upgrades. Of course, there are varying amounts with each kill. But you can keep resetting the area by resting at a Keeper’s Shrine and farming the enemies all over again. Collecting what you need won’t take long, especially with transformations.

Your last option is to use the shop found at any Keeper’s Shrine as well. The zone you are in will dictate the rarity of the items in the shop, so any zones after the Yellow Wind Ridge should work as well. Either way, each piece of Silk will cost 600 Will at a time and there are a limited amount. The good news is that there aren’t a ton of armor options so you won’t likely run out of materials for the armor you’re trying to craft.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy