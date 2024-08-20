Your staff in Black Myth: Wukong is the most important part of your skillset, and you eventually need Yaoguai Cores to enhance it. To ensure your damage increases with each new zone, here’s how to get Yaoguai cores in Black Myth: Wukong.

Where to Get Yaoguai Cores in Black Myth: Wukong

You can get Yaoguai Cores in Black Myth: Wukong by killing enemies and searching chests in the Yellow Wind Ridge. These cores are a rare variant of the weapon upgrade materials that only start appearing in the second chapter. Once you get to the Yellow Wind Ridge, I highly recommend searching every inch of the area so you don’t miss any hidden chests. Not all chests are equal, and some can provide much higher concentrations of the upgrade materials you need.

In some cases, killing elite enemies will also guarantee Yaoguai Cores, along with their spirit. After all, these cores technically come from the animal spirits that attack you throughout the game. Any time you see an enemy that looks like it can pummel you in a couple of hits, it probably has the cores you’re looking for. There is no punishment for death in Black Myth: Wukong, so take the time to beat the most dangerous enemies prowling the Yellow Wind Ridge.

Your last option is to purchase Yaoguai Cores directly from the store. Every Keeper’s Shrine in the game will have its own store where you can spend Will. However, the zone where you open the store matters. Make sure you open the store in the Yellow Wind Ridge or a higher zone if you want to see the cores on display. Then you can spend some Will for easy access to the cores. But keep in mind that there is a limited supply. Eventually, you may need to go back to grinding.

Black Myth: Wukong is available now on PC and PlayStation 5.

