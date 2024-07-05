If you’ve been keeping an eye on the unusual-looking survival game set in a post-apocalyptic world, you might have some questions. Like, is Once Human free to play?

Recommended Videos

Is Once Human Free to Play?

Once Human will be completely free to download and play when it releases. That means you won’t pay a cent to gain access to and enjoy the game. That’s always good news for those who don’t have much money spare, which is a lot of us at the moment given how expensive things are. It also makes sense given the platforms that Once Human is coming to.

However, as with all free-to-play games, it means that we have to be wary of what kind of microtransactions or other purchases might be littered throughout the game in order to monetize it. While we’re sure that a lot of developers would be happy to release games for free and just live their lives, we live in a society, and that means everyone has bills to pay.

Related: Global Release Time and Date for Once Human

What Will the Microtransactions in Once Human Be?

In an interview on King Gothalion Fan Channel, Derek Qiu from Starry Studios revealed that there would be no pay-to-win features in the game. That’s going to be music to most people’s ears for sure, given the prevalence of those kinds of issues in a lot of free games that come to PC, consoles, and mobile phones. In fact, Derek Qiu, said that they don’t want them in there even, saying that they have full control over what the purchases will be.

It means that you’ll be able to buy skins and weapon cosmetics, and likely survival cosmetics, too, like special paints and whatnot. There’ll also be a battle pass, which you’ll be able to buy as well, but that’s pretty much the standard for free games now, and has even started popping up as a purchase option in premium games, which is far less enticing when it happens. In fact, if you pre-register now, you can grab a few rewards that will benefit the entire community once the game drops.

Once Human will be available to play on July 9.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy