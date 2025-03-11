How To Unlock the Fire Seal in Fields of Mistria

Following the March 10 update in Fields of Mistria, you can finally reach the Fire Seal after clearing the previous altars. You’ll need to offer four items to unlock the seal: a Faceted Rock Gem, Rockroot, Emerald, and a Sealing Scroll. Here’s how to get each offering item and unlock the Fire Seal.

Where to Find Faceted Rock Gem in Fields of Mistria

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Faceted Rock Gem is an artifact found inside the mines in Fields of Mistria. To get it, make sure you’re playing an updated version of the game and make your way through the mines until you reach Floors 50-59. We found the item on Floor 56 with a bit of digging.

Like other artifacts, you can dig this item up from marked areas on the ground with either your pickaxe or shovel. But be warned: the Faceted Rock Gem is a relatively rare find, and you’ll probably need to spend some time grinding through floors to get it.

Where to Find Rockroot in Fields of Mistria

Screenshot by The Escapist

Rockroot is a common mine forageable between Floors 50-59. There’s a good chance you’ve collected this item prior to reaching the Fire Seal if you typically spend time in the mines, but if you haven’t found it yet, keep your eyes peeled for a dark, root-like plant, as pictured above. You’ll only need to get your hands on one to complete the Priestess’ altar.

Where to Find Emerald in Fields of Mistria

Screenshot by The Escapist

Emerald is the easiest item to find in your search for the Fire Seal offerings. Like Rockroot, you can find Emerald geodes throughout Floors 50-59 in the mines. They’re fairly common, so you should be able to scrounge up what you need quickly if you haven’t kept any in storage.

Other than mining, you can also pocket Emeralds by breaking large boulders around Mistria. They’re often sold at Balor’s Wagon as well, and they’re relatively cheap at just 200 tesserae. If you’ve managed to unlock the new Stone Refinery location with the game’s March 2025 update, you could also opt to craft them yourself if you’d rather not waste time looking for them.

How to Get the Sealing Scroll in Fields of Mistria

Screenshot by The Escapist

The final item you’ll need to break the Fire Seal in Fields of Mistria is the Sealing Scroll. This item is tied to a quest that begins when you meet with Juniper after discovering the seal. From there, you’ll recruit Balor to send away for a scroll. Of course, this comes at a price.

To get the Sealing Scroll, you’ll need:

x10 Silver Ingots

x10 Rubies

x10 Sapphires

x10 Emeralds

If you’re like me, then you’ve likely collected enough already, but you can find everything you need in the mines if you come up short. Once you have what you need, drop it off in the bin by Balor’s Wagon.

Unlocking the Fire Seal

With the Sealing Scroll, Faceted Rock Gem, Emerald, and Rockroot in your inventory, head back to Floor 60 of the mines to make your offering. This will open the Fire Seal, where a new biome and much more awaits during Early Access.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.13.0 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Steam Early Access.

