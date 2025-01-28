Is Fields of Mistria Worth It Right Now?

Fields of Mistria debuted to overwhelmingly positive reviews in Steam Early Access in 2024 and received its first major update three months later. Slated for another update in March 2025, you can get the farm sim for $13.99 on Steam. So, is it worth the hype in its current state?

Is Fields of Mistria Worth It in Early Access?

Screenshot by The Escapist

Apart from earning shining reviews from players and publications alike, Fields of Mistria was one of our top picks for The Escapist’s best games of 2024 and won Patch Magazine’s 2024 Game of the Year award. Chock-full of charming characters and compelling, well-written dialogue and questlines, the game gets romance just right and has just as much to offer in the way of story and genre staples, like farming, fishing, mining, and crafting. I’ve logged well over 100 hours of casual playtime, and I’m still nowhere near completing my to-do list. This has made the game well worth every penny, a sentiment widely echoed by Steam reviewers.

Like games of its ilk, Fields of Mistria tasks you with taking on a farm and cultivating a new life within a close-knit community, but it does this exceptionally well. While NPCs in titles like Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons can often feel one-dimensional, the folks of Mistria are fully fleshed out — even those you can’t romance. Everyone gets a variety of greetings and talking points that almost never repeat. Topped off with uniquely detailed character designs and seasonal outfits, it’s easy to fall in love with the townies as time goes on. One of my favorites is Dell; the stick poking out from the pocket of her fall outfit is such a thoughtful touch, it seems obvious how much care went into her design.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Though Fields of Mistria will likely never escape the Stardew Valley comparisons, both in its nostalgic pixel art style and basic gameplay, it also differs from Concerned Ape’s labor of love where it matters most. Guiding you through the game’s early stages with tips and occasional freebies from townies to get your farm started, Fields of Mistria is much more beginner-friendly and largely stress-free. From the jump, you’re given an intuitive itinerary to follow as you learn the ropes around your new farmstead and get acquainted with Mistria’s residents, incentivizing you to get to know your neighbors above all else.

In Early Access, at least, the gameplay is rather forgiving in this regard but undeniably engrossing, with a healthy amount of challenge built in to keep you busy. This has earned the title comparisons to Animal Crossing, to boot. Few quests can be completed in a day, particularly when it comes to restoring and upgrading Mistria’s community spaces, like the mill and the Inn. You’ll also need all the hints you can get to work out your crush’s favorite gifts and all the seasonal fish and insects left to catch and donate to the museum. (If you need some help, we’ve totally got you.)

Its seemingly endless content alone is well worth the cost, but there’s still more to come. In its present state, Fields of Mistria does a bang-up job of immersing its players in a small but storied community. Featuring 10 romance options so far, two more singles are set to arrive in Mistria, with Caldarus (yes, the dragon) being one such single on the way. Future updates will bump the game’s current six-heart cap and heart events all the way up to ten, adding marriage, children, and so much more.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.12.4 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

