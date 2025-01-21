Everything Coming in Fields of Mistria March 2025 Update

The next major update for Fields of Mistria is scheduled to drop in March 2025. In an announcement on X (formerly Twitter) and BlueSky, developer NPC Studio confirmed a range of long-awaited features, as well as what’s to come later on. Here’s a look at what to expect.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Villagers & Romance

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is here: Caldarus is finally set to appear in Fields of Mistria‘s next major update. We can assume this means the dragon will reveal his human form at long last, and perhaps his romance questline will be unlocked. This will likely require you to reach a specific heart level or dungeon within the mines, so be prepared to put in the work.

Apart from this, Elsie’s gossip will offer a new gift hint mechanic to help you unlock all Liked and Loved gifts. We’ll also be getting even more NPC dialogue and schedule tweaks. This is sure to spice up the game’s top-tier romance, but we won’t see any new heart events this time around.

Mines

The Fire Seal Quest will be made available with progression in the mines after Fields of Mistria‘s second major update. With that, we’ll have access to an all-new biome, home to never-before-seen monsters. We’ll also unlock some new spells to help us along.

Town & Renown

A good bit of excitement is coming to Mistria this March, with the Deep Woods area, a new festival, and a new Town Repair quest set to unlock. I’m keeping my fingers crossed that this repair will involve the building by the crafting station in town, but we’ll need to wait and see what NPC Studio has in store.

New requests will also appear on the Request Board, and new museum sets and rewards will be added. This will see the Renown Level cap raised by another 20 levels as well.

Skills & Perks

There won’t be much going on when it comes to Skill Perks in the next major update for Fields of Mistria. New Tier 4 perks will be added to the game, but no word yet on what these might entail. Based on how NPC Studio handled the previous update, we’ll likely receive more details as an official release date approaches.

Farm Customization & Cosmetics

Fields of Mistria will finally see farmland expansion unlocked with its next major update. If I had to guess, this will probably make the area to the south of your farm accessible — with enough tesserae, of course.

Just as exciting is the introduction of the sprinkler and auto-petter mechanics. Each will be a game-changer in making the most out of an average day on the farm and give you a bit more time and stamina to bond with (*drum roll*) pets! This likely means new animals will be made available for adoption, but specifics haven’t been confirmed just yet.

We’ll also see plenty of new furniture and décor items added to the game, hopefully through the newly-repaired shop in town. You’ll be able to get your hands on new player and animal cosmetics as well, but I’m hoping for pet cosmetics, too.

Quality of Life

Apart from performance optimization, Fields of Mistria will finally be getting in-game time adjustment options. This will help to mellow out the pace of your daily life and tasks (or up the ante if you prefer fast-paced gameplay). Players have been asking for this feature since the game’s Early Access release, so it’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Fields of Mistria Roadmap

Screenshot by The Escapist

NPC Studio’s roadmap for Fields of Mistria promises a plethora of new content to come, including new heart events, marriage, children, and a whole lot more to do around Mistria. We’re still awaiting news on official release dates, so for now, we can expect these features in no particular order.

The March 2025 update for Fields of Mistria doesn’t have a fixed release date at the time of writing. We’ll provide news here as we hear more from NPC Studio.

NOTE: Fields of Mistria is currently in Early Access and content is subject to change. The above info is accurate as of Version 0.12.4 and will be updated as necessary if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is available to play now in Early Access.

