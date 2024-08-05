A generic header for Fields of Mistria as part of an article about how to fix the game crashing and freezing.
Fields of Mistria Reveals Early Access Roadmap

NPC Studio has revealed an Early Access roadmap for Fields of Mistria, a farming/life sim that released on Aug. 5.

Posted to Steam, the roadmap teases a major update at some point in Q4 2024, which means it’ll hit sometime between October and December, though the studio notes the timeline is subject to change. The additions at that time will increase the number of Heart events for romanceable NPCs, add more dialogue, and add new events, enemies, cosmetics, rewards, and even a festival. Here’s the full list:

“Villagers & Romance

  • NPC heart progression cap raised from 4 to 6 hearts.
  • 6 Heart events for dateable NPCs.
  • Additional NPC dialogue.

​Mines & Dungeon

  • New enemies added.
  • New cosmetic drops from monsters.

Town & Renown

  • Renown level cap raised by 20 levels.
  • Additional renown rewards.
  • Additional board requests.
  • Additional museum content and rewards.
  • A new festival.

Skills & Perks

  • Skill caps raised from lvl 30 to lvl 45.
  • Additional skill perks.

​Customization & Cosmetics

  • Additional home upgrades.
  • Additional player and animal cosmetics.
  • Additional furniture and decor.

​Misc.

  • … and more!”

After that, there will be future updates that increase the Heart cap to 8 and then 10 (with special events for those levels), add marriage and children and add more Saturday Market vendors.

The mines and dungeon areas will get more biomes, unlockable spells, and even events.

The town itself will get an increase to its level cap and more quests and requests. The skill cap will also raise, with more perks being available as well.

There will also be more home and farmland upgrades coming to the game, alongside player and animal cosmetics, furniture and decor, pets, and the ability to ride animals.

At the time of writing, the game doesn’t have Steam achievements, but those are coming as well, alongside some other unspecified additions. Additional fixes and patches will also be released for the game.

Fields of Mistria is available now. You can read our review here.

