All Romance Options in Fields of Mistria, Listed

There’s nothing more important to a good farming/life sim than someone to love, so in this guide, I’m breaking down all the romanceable bachelors and bachelorettes in Fields of Mistria.

Recommended Videos

Celine

A gardener, Celine is one of the earliest marriage candidates that you meet in Fields of Mistria, giving the player their seeds. She’s intensely interested in plants, and her family owns the local general store.

Juniper

A sorceress, Juniper runs the Bathhouse in Fields of Mistria. Self-assured and confident, Juniper spends a lot of her time testing potions and spells, though they don’t always go quite as well as she might have hoped. I just think she’s neat.

Reina

The cook at Mistria’s Sleeping Dragon Inn, Reina is a inviting and flirtatious marriage candidate. Delicious, well-made food is definitely the way to her heart, and even in Early Access, she feels like one of those characters people are just going to love.

Valen

If you’ve ever thought that your soulmate is Jamie Lee Curtis but a doctor, well, Fields of Mistria has Valen. Her family has been in Mistria for several generations and boasts a dry sense of humor. You’ll find Valen often drinking with Juniper and other’s at the town’s weekly get together at the Sleeping Dragon Inn.

March

March is the best romance option for people who really, really think they can change him. Mystria’s blacksmith, March is initially standoffish and kind of rude, but when he gets drunk, he’s genuinely an extremely nice, sweet man. He’s also the brother of Olric, a certified himbo.

Adeline

Mistria’s leader, Adeline is a driven young woman working to revitalize the town after an earthquake. She tends to be quite cerebral and organized. She’s the sister of Eiland and the daughter of the Baron and Baroness. She’s also absolutely the candidate that I’m going for.

Ryis

The local carpenter, Ryis is a genuinely extremely nice dude. He’s hardworking and often quite cerebral. He’s also got the earliest birthday on the calendar, so he’s definitely someone you can romance quickly, especially since he likes wood as a gift. Men, right?

Hayden

If you’re into dads, Hayden is your man. Everything about the owner of Sweetwater Farm, where you’ll get your supplies for raising animals, says that he’ll take care of you and treat you with kindness. Also, he’s got a chicken named Henrietta that is simply delightful.

Balor

If you like rogues, Balor is probably going to be your favorite romance option in Fields of Mistria. Technically the first bachelor that your player character meets, Balor is a traveling merchant and just absurdly charming.

Eiland

Adeline’s sister, Eiland is a massive, extremely hot, nerd. No, seriously. The dude runs Fields of Mistria‘s version of Dungeons & Dragons at the weekly town get together. An archaeologist by trade, Eiland loves exploring Mistria’s past and is the head of the Historical Society.

Are There More Romance Options?

At the time of writing, the above ten are the only confirmed and active marriage candidates in Fields of Mistria. However, the Steam page for the game actually teases that there are two more who haven’t been revealed and will thus appear later. At the time of writing, I don’t know who those characters are. There’s also been speculation that Caldarus, a dragon guardian, will eventually be romanceable, though that’s not confirmed at this time.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy