Fields of Mistria Gets Romance Right | Pixel Hearts

Fields of Mistria earned a spot on The Escapist’s list of the best games of 2024 and remains a personal favorite of mine. The developing Early Access title from NPC Studio comes with all the traditional makings of a stellar farm sim and then some, but the game’s engrossing romance system is perhaps its most impressive feat and the biggest pull for players.

The title received its first major update in November 2024, bringing the Shooting Star Festival, new heart events, and even more dialogue to the table. But before we got our hands on all the new content, Fields of Mistria still gave us more than enough to write home about. From the moment you create your farmer — a noteworthy mechanic in itself, thanks to diverse and inclusive appearance and clothing options — you’re thrown straight into a blushing Sailor Moon-style setting rife with, well, really hot NPCs.

This includes 10 eligible marriage candidates thus far, with two more singles on the way. Balor, a navy-haired merchant equally flirtatious as he is business-minded, is the first to make your acquaintance, guiding you over the broken bridge to Mistria. From there, the remaining bachelors and bachelorettes are practically vying for your attention. Just as you’ve met the face of Fields of Mistria, Celine, the owner of the neighboring Sweetwater Farm, Hayden, interrupts your meet-cute to introduce himself on horseback. Swoon.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Even for a farm sim that features dragons, mythology-steeped lore, and spells, this is the true magic of Mistria, and it’s where many genre competitors drop the ball. You’ll frequently find yourself wondering, “Um, is this dame flirting with me?” and the answer is yes. When you chat up the folks around town, you never have to guess if an interaction can be read as romantic (though there’s plenty of room to develop friendships as well). For that, we have NPC Studio’s impeccable dialogue and characterization to thank.

Unlike similar titles, good conversation isn’t exclusively tied to heart events, even though it certainly helps to unlock them. In fact, you’ll probably make it through your first in-game year before you spot a line repeat. This makes the game feel a lot bigger than its small town setting, as it offers a real sense of cultivating community and fostering personal relationships within it, with weekly events like Friday nights at the Inn delivering rich and interesting mini-storylines to follow as your favorite NPCs gather over drinks, dinner, and games. I only ask that we get more tavern talk and D&D campaigns in the next update; I’ll be keeping my Fridays free until then.

For all intents and purposes, such immersive dialogue lays a rock-solid foundation on which to eventually choose a character to date. This is masterfully accomplished by allowing each NPC’s personality to shine through in all its nuance, leading you down compelling romance questlines that start small and grow ever more rewarding — sometimes quite literally. (Yes, I’m still using March’s Infused Copper Hoe. No, I don’t plan to replace it any time soon.)

Screenshot by The Escapist

For a hot-and-cold enemies-to-lovers romance, you might find yourself drawn to Juniper or March. Ryis and Valen instead make better picks for a stable slow-burn. Characters like Eiland, Adeline, and Balor offer equal parts affection and ambition, while Hayden, Reina, and Celine are wholesome enough to charm just about anyone, pairing perfectly with the average player.

Superficial similarities aside, Mistria’s singles and their respective storylines are far from one-dimensional. Each heart event you unlock lends further insight into their backstories and fleshes out each character beautifully, helped along more so by each date triggered at the Shooting Star Festival. These events offer a handful of chances to choose your own dialogue to contribute to more in-depth conversations with quippy, romantic, or compassionate remarks, but the content of each event is equally thoughtful and notably unique compared to veteran franchises like Harvest Moon and Story of Seasons.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Not every suitor will be your cup of tea, but if you’re like me, you might be surprised by what some have to offer. While March’s heart events may be enough to make you blush (Placing your hands as you craft a shield at the forge? Yes, please!), one of the most memorable in Fields of Mistria so far belongs to Ryis, who some players have found otherwise lacking in the romance department. In his two-heart event, he shows you the spot where a tree collapsed during the earthquake that devastated Mistria, recalling a birdhouse that once housed songbirds. From there on out, you seek to restore the birds’ habitat in an effort to see them return. You can’t knock his sincerity.

Whether you’re an avid gamer or casually dabble in new releases every now and again, Fields of Mistria’s marriage candidates are nothing short of captivating. Topped off with refreshing yet nostalgic character designs, the in-progress farm sim gets romance just right — and there’s still more to come.

