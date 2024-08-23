Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Get All Artifacts in Fields of Mistria

Published: Aug 22, 2024

Artifacts are some of the most valuable items you can get in Fields of Mistria. While you’ll primarily be donating them to the museum, you can also use them as gifts to strengthen your relationship with townspeople. Here’s how to get all artifacts in Fields of Mistria.

All Fields of Mistria Artifacts Locations

Artifacts can be found in the overworld and in the Mines in Fields of Mistria, and we’ve listed them below along with their locations.

Artifact CollectionArtifactsLocation
AldarianAldarian Gauntlets, Aldarian Sword, Aldarian War Banner, Family Crest Pendant, Lost Crown of AldariaDig Spots in The Narrows
AldaAlda Bronze Sword, Alda Clay Pot, Alda Feather Pendant, Alda Gem Bracelet, Alda Mural TabletDig Spots in Sweetwater Farm
AncientAncient Crystal Goblet, Ancient Gold Coin, Ancient Horn Circlet, Ancient Royal Scepter, Ancient Stone LanternDig Spots in Western Ruins
AquaticCoin Lump, Giant Fish Scale, Rubber Fish, Rusted Treasure Chest, Water SphereObtained via fishing
BuriedDiamond, Backed Mirror, Flint Arrowhead, Obsidian Blade, Shortcut Scroll, Stone HorseAny Dig Spots in town
CaldosianCaldosian Breastplate, Caldosian Drinking Horn, Caldosian Emperor Bust, Caldosian Sword, Statuette of CaldarusDig Spots in Eastern Road
OopartBlack Tablet, Completely Wrong Map, Muttering Cube, Unknown, Dragon Statuette, Weightless StoneAny Dig Spots in town. Requires the Well-Placed perk.
PrehistoricAmber-trapped Insect, Fossilized Egg, Meteorite, Tiny Dinosaur Skeleton, Trilobite FossilDig Spots in Beach
SunkenCriminal Confession, Mermaid’s Comb, Rainbow Seaweed, Rock With a Hole, Rusted ShieldDive Spots. Requires the Sunken Secrets perk.

And here are all of the artifacts you can get from the Mines:

ArtifactsLocation
Miner’s Helmet, Miner’s Pickaxe, Miner’s Rucksack, Miner’s Slab, Tin LunchboxUpper Mines section – Floors 1 to 20
Crab Statue, Dense Water, Starlight Coral, Stone Shell, TidestoneTide Caverns section – Floors 21 to 40
Earth-Infused Stone, Faceted Rock Gem, Really Round Rock, Rock Statue, Seriously Square StoneDeep Earth – Floors 41 to 60

What Artifacts are Used For

Now that we’ve gone over all of the artifact locations in Fields of Mistria, let’s talk briefly about what they’re actually for. Artifacts can be used for the following:

  • Donation to the museum
  • Gifts to townspeople
  • Selling

As a general rule of thumb, you’ll want to donate every artifact you find to the museum. Completing a collection will reward you with some goodies, so I’d recommend prioritizing the donations first. After that, you may want to consider saving them as gifts to townspeople, and some of them may also be required for sidequests.

Finally, if you no longer have any use for them, you can sell them via the shipping bin.

How to Get Artifacts in Fields of Mistria

Artifacts are mostly found through Dig Spots around town and in the Mines. You’ll want to look out for slightly depressed spots on the ground, then use the shovel to dig them up. Once you’ve unlocked diving in the game, you can also start finding artifacts via Diving Spots.

And that’s how to get all artifacts in Fields of Mistria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete guide on animal breeding.

Fields of Mistria
