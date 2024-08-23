Artifacts are some of the most valuable items you can get in Fields of Mistria. While you’ll primarily be donating them to the museum, you can also use them as gifts to strengthen your relationship with townspeople. Here’s how to get all artifacts in Fields of Mistria.

All Fields of Mistria Artifacts Locations

Artifacts can be found in the overworld and in the Mines in Fields of Mistria, and we’ve listed them below along with their locations.

Artifact Collection Artifacts Location Aldarian Aldarian Gauntlets, Aldarian Sword, Aldarian War Banner, Family Crest Pendant, Lost Crown of Aldaria Dig Spots in The Narrows Alda Alda Bronze Sword, Alda Clay Pot, Alda Feather Pendant, Alda Gem Bracelet, Alda Mural Tablet Dig Spots in Sweetwater Farm Ancient Ancient Crystal Goblet, Ancient Gold Coin, Ancient Horn Circlet, Ancient Royal Scepter, Ancient Stone Lantern Dig Spots in Western Ruins Aquatic Coin Lump, Giant Fish Scale, Rubber Fish, Rusted Treasure Chest, Water Sphere Obtained via fishing Buried Diamond, Backed Mirror, Flint Arrowhead, Obsidian Blade, Shortcut Scroll, Stone Horse Any Dig Spots in town Caldosian Caldosian Breastplate, Caldosian Drinking Horn, Caldosian Emperor Bust, Caldosian Sword, Statuette of Caldarus Dig Spots in Eastern Road Oopart Black Tablet, Completely Wrong Map, Muttering Cube, Unknown, Dragon Statuette, Weightless Stone Any Dig Spots in town. Requires the Well-Placed perk. Prehistoric Amber-trapped Insect, Fossilized Egg, Meteorite, Tiny Dinosaur Skeleton, Trilobite Fossil Dig Spots in Beach Sunken Criminal Confession, Mermaid’s Comb, Rainbow Seaweed, Rock With a Hole, Rusted Shield Dive Spots. Requires the Sunken Secrets perk.

And here are all of the artifacts you can get from the Mines:

Artifacts Location Miner’s Helmet, Miner’s Pickaxe, Miner’s Rucksack, Miner’s Slab, Tin Lunchbox Upper Mines section – Floors 1 to 20 Crab Statue, Dense Water, Starlight Coral, Stone Shell, Tidestone Tide Caverns section – Floors 21 to 40 Earth-Infused Stone, Faceted Rock Gem, Really Round Rock, Rock Statue, Seriously Square Stone Deep Earth – Floors 41 to 60

What Artifacts are Used For

Now that we’ve gone over all of the artifact locations in Fields of Mistria, let’s talk briefly about what they’re actually for. Artifacts can be used for the following:

Donation to the museum

Gifts to townspeople

Selling

As a general rule of thumb, you’ll want to donate every artifact you find to the museum. Completing a collection will reward you with some goodies, so I’d recommend prioritizing the donations first. After that, you may want to consider saving them as gifts to townspeople, and some of them may also be required for sidequests.

Finally, if you no longer have any use for them, you can sell them via the shipping bin.

How to Get Artifacts in Fields of Mistria

Artifacts are mostly found through Dig Spots around town and in the Mines. You’ll want to look out for slightly depressed spots on the ground, then use the shovel to dig them up. Once you’ve unlocked diving in the game, you can also start finding artifacts via Diving Spots.

And that’s how to get all artifacts in Fields of Mistria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete guide on animal breeding.

