Roblox Twisted Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 17, 2024 Looked for new codes!

Ever wanted to look into the eyes of danger and chase storms like Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt did in Twister? Here’s your chance to do it in this visually stunning Roblox experience. Keep in mind that storm-chasing equipment isn’t cheap—but Roblox Twisted codes are here to help!

All Roblox Twisted Codes List

Active Roblox Twisted Codes

INSURANCECLAIM: Use for 30k Cash

Expired Roblox Twisted Codes

show more 3YEARS

10MIL

10k

PATCHTWO

release show less

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Twisted

Redeeming Roblox Twisted codes is simple if you know where to look—here’s our guide:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Twisted in Roblox. Pick a starting location on the map. Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner of the screen. Use the Promo Code field to input a working code. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

