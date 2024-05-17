Roblox Twisted promo image.
Image via Twisted Official
Roblox Twisted Codes (May 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: May 17, 2024 09:40 am

Updated: May 17, 2024

Ever wanted to look into the eyes of danger and chase storms like Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt did in Twister? Here’s your chance to do it in this visually stunning Roblox experience. Keep in mind that storm-chasing equipment isn’t cheap—but Roblox Twisted codes are here to help!

All Roblox Twisted Codes List

Active Roblox Twisted Codes

  • INSURANCECLAIM: Use for 30k Cash

Expired Roblox Twisted Codes

  • 3YEARS
  • 10MIL
  • 10k
  • PATCHTWO
  • release

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Twisted

Redeeming Roblox Twisted codes is simple if you know where to look—here’s our guide:

Redeeming Roblox Twisted codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Twisted in Roblox.
  2. Pick a starting location on the map.
  3. Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner of the screen.
  4. Use the Promo Code field to input a working code.
  5. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

Are Roblox games your forte? Check out our articles on Emergency Hamburg codes and Jupiter, Florida codes to find out what kind of free rewards you can get in those titles!

Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.