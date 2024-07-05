A highly anticipated survival game, Once Human, is just about ready to release. However, unlike some titles, this game won’t arrive at the same time everywhere. If you want to know when to expect Once Human in your area, here’s the global release time and date for the game.

The image above will provide all of the information you’ll need to figure out when Once Human is coming out in your time zone. However, not everyone is familiar with military time, so here’s a list that’s easier to understand:

July 9, 2024

2 PM PDT

3 PM CST (Central Standard Time)

5 PM EDT

6 PM BRT

10 PM BST

11 PM CEST

11 PM SAST

July 10, 2024

1 AM GST

12 AM MSK

5 AM CST (China Standard Time)

6 AM KST

6 AM JST

7 AM AEST

9 AM NZST

How to Play Once Human

Once you figure out the global release time and date for Once Human, it’s smart to double-check whether you’ll be able to play the game. The open-world multiplayer title is coming to PC, iOS, and Android. That means gamers hoping to jump on one of their consoles, such as the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch, will have to make other arrangements. However, not all hope is lost, as the game could come to console at a later date.

It’s also worth giving the game the benefit of the doubt because it’s going to be free to play. Sure, there are plenty of games that don’t cost their players any money these days, but very few of them offer what Once Human is. So, sit back, relax, and await the release of what is sure to be a survival game to remember.

And that’s the global release time and date for Once Human.

