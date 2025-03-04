Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Ollies Onto Consoles and PC This Summer

We knew another Tony Hawk video game was coming. Last year, Hawk himself mentioned a collaboration with Activision. Then, last month, a remake was teased to be shown off today in a Call of Duty map.

Recommended Videos

Now, the rumors and teases have proven to be true, as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 was officially revealed to be launching on July 11 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Here is the official teaser for the title:

The tracks you have come to love from the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 have all been revamped. There are even side-by-side comparison shots so you can see the enhancements. A mix of old and new skate parks, music, and skaters are all mentioned. Iron Galaxy, who ported Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 to PC, are developing the game.

Related: Spoof Video Imagines What the Current USA Would Look Like as a Papers, Please Game

PlayStation.Blog has more information on the remakes. There will be cross-platform online multiplayer with support for up to eight skaters, New Game+, and a new Waterpark map located in the Mojave Desert. Players who preorder the game can skate in the Foundry Demo in June with two playable skaters, two parks, and a selection of songs from the soundtrack. They also gain access to the in-game Wireframe Tony Shader at launch.

A Digital Deluxe Edition will be available that grants three days of Early Access. It also comes with the following:

Extra skaters: Get evil with Doom Slayer and Revenant. Both skaters include a pair of unique special tricks for some truly sick moves suited to their demonic style.

Get evil with Doom Slayer and Revenant. Both skaters include a pair of unique special tricks for some truly sick moves suited to their demonic style. Extra tracks: Expand the in-game soundtrack with a selection of headbanging tunes inspired by a classic video game.

Expand the in-game soundtrack with a selection of headbanging tunes inspired by a classic video game. Extra skate decks, apparel: Get additional skate decks including designs inspired by Doom Slayer and Revenant, plus extra apparel options for your skater.

There will also be a Collector’s Edition that comes with an actual skateboard deck signed by Tony Hawk. In addition, this edition has a physical copy of the game with a voucher giving access to all the Digital Deluxe Edition benefits.

I am beyond excited for these remakes, questionable Deluxe Edition aside. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 is one of my favorite games on the PS2, so I am so ready to dive back into it again after all of these years.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy