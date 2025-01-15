Aura Battles Codes (January 2025)

Updated January 15, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Keep fighting until you become the best in Aura Battles. Show everyone that you’re a force not to be messed with, and they’ll soon start running away the moment they see you coming. Throw them all off the cliff and do the victory dance.

Those that have the best auras and abilities end up having the most fun in the arena. You can be one of those players if you redeem the Aura Battles codes. Try to survive a PVP battle with elemental powers. It’s challenging, but you can do it with Elemental Grounds Codes.

All Aura Battles Codes List

Active Aura Battles Codes

LIKES20000 : Use for x125 Gems and x25 Points (New)

: Use for x125 Gems and x25 Points LIKES10000: Use for x150 Gems and x25 Points

Expired Aura Battles Codes

LIKES15000

FREEPOINTS

2000LIKES

LIKES5000

DISCORD500

UPDATE1

Related: Elemental Duels Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Aura Battles

The Aura Battles codes are easily redeemable in the following way:

Image by The Escapist

Run Aura Battles in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings. Type a code into the ‘Enter Code’ textbox. Hit the Claim button to receive the rewards.

How to Get More Aura Battles Codes

You can search all over the internet for Aura Battles codes, or you can bookmark this page. Since we’re constantly on the hunt for new codes, you can expect this list to be up-to-date. However, this article isn’t the only reliable source as the Aura Battles Discord and the Keep It Simple Studios Roblox group also exist.

Why Are My Aura Battles Codes Not Working?

If the Aura Battles codes aren’t working, then they’re likely expired. Actually, they might be misspelled, so you should copy/paste the codes from our list to double-check. If they’re genuinely inactive, then let us know, and we’ll check them out.

What is Aura Battles?

If you’re looking for a fun PVP game on Roblox, then you should definitely check out Aura Battles. Once you join the battlefield, you won’t stop fighting everyone, at least until you gather enough points to unlock the best abilities and auras.

Since you crave more codes, you should dive into our lists of Element Battles Codes and Slap Battles Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy